No, you are not experiencing the effects of too much NocheTussin. That rush you're feeling is the thrill of knowing that we will soon re reunited with our Happy Endings friends.

As reported on July 14, amid fanfare worthy of Derrick and Eric's "Save the Date" parade, series stars Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., Casey Wilson, and "a special surprise guest" have filmed all-new scripted material entitled “And The Pandemmy Goes To…"

The reunion is set to air on the Sony Pictures Television YouTube channel, Monday, July 20 at 7 pm ET, and we have your first look at it! And TBH, the gang looks sah kehwt in their quarantine finery.

Details on the plot are being kept under wraps, but from the looks of this 36 seconds of heaven, Penny may be headed to the altar (again), Alex is definitely keeping is caj, Dave and Brad have both lost the battle against goatees, Jane has gone "all Jane" on COVID, and Max, well, he's still not point where he can be taken seriously. God bless 'em all.

The event will be followed by a live Q&A moderated by yours truly to raise money and awareness for Color of Change and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen supporting Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief efforts. So if you have any questions for the cast and creators (aside from "We want the show back!"), leave 'em in the comments.

Happy Endings Reunion, Monday, July 20, 7 pm ET, Sony Pictures Television's YouTube Channel