Get Out Your Pajoveralls! 'Happy Endings' Cast Is Reuniting for Charity

OK, we haven't been this excited since Penny turned 26 on her 30th birthday!

It has just been announced that Happy Endings, the greatest comedy to ever be ignored during its three-season run on ABC, is coming so hard back for a one-time event. Sort of like when Xela won that kickball tournament.

Brought together by Sony Pictures Television, the original cast and executive producers of the 2011-2013 cult fave are set to participate in a special table read and live Q&A to raise money and awareness for Color of Change and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen supporting Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief efforts. Talk about a good gang hang!

Color of Change is the nation’s largest online racial justice organization that helps people respond effectively to injustice in the world. It moves decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America. World Central Kitchen is a team of food first responders, helping to get fresh, nourishing meals to responders working on the frontlines and vulnerable communities across the country.

"For years, the people (and multiple networks) have spoken: they do not want this show to continue," jokes creator and EP David Caspe in the release touting the get-together. "Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity."

So on Monday, July 20 at 7 pm ET, series stars Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., Casey Wilson, and "a special surprise guest" will all reconvene to perform new scripted material entitled, “And The Pandemmy Goes To…"

We're not gonna say it, but you know we're thinking it.



Adds Caspe (aka, Wilson's husband), "if you wanna watch, please donate to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, two incredible organizations fighting to make the world a safer, more equitable, just place for all.” And they're obviously way better than Jane's charity, Animals for Change, which protected endangered species... except for pandas. They have plenty of money.

Following the event will be a special live fan Q&A with the cast and fans can submit their questions using #AskHappyEndings and tag @HappyEndings. You can also post them in the comments section below. And for those of you who haven't been rewatching it ever since ABC decided to kill joy, all three seasons are available for streaming on Hulu.

Happy Endings Reunion, Monday, July 20, 7 pm ET

Happy Endings, Seasons 1-3, Streaming Now, Hulu