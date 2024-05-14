Fire up the ribs, alert the staff at Rosita’s and wake up Chad the underwear monster because the curse of Penny’s birthday has been lifted!

A soul-killing 11 years ago this month, the world lost one of the greatest TV comedies to ever be mistreated by a network: Happy Endings. After three seasons and probably twice as many time-slot changes, the eminently quotable, easily rewatchable ABC sitcom created by David Caspe delivered its traditional season-finale wedding episode. At the time, none of us knew that it would be the last we’d see of Chicago hot mess Penny Hartz (Casey Wilson, the perfect co-host on Roku‘s Great American Baking Show), her gay bestie Max Blum (Knuckles‘ Adam Pally) and unrequited crush Dave Rose (Zachary Knighton), his on-off girlfriend Alex Kerkovich (Elisha Cuthbert), her sister Jane (Eliza Coupe) and brother-in-law Brad Williams (Damon Wayans Jr.).

But like the sun blasting through your drawn shades, three days after going into a NocheTussin-induced blackout, the world is about to get a little brighter, thanks to the Happy Endings Podcast.

While future historians will surely refer to one day it as the most important piece of pop-culture content ever created by a Bravo addict and the Temu version of Paul Rudd, the hosts have jokingly subtitled the project as “barely a podcast for barely a show.” The long-awaited audio experience finds the duo “sitting down with the creators, directors, cast, and writers from the beloved (if you’ve heard of it) ABC sitcom, Happy Endings. It had a cult following….is what we tell ourselves.” In addition, Adam and Casey (already a podcast queen with Garbage World) also confront the man who canceled the show. “Spoiler alert: He has no regrets. Suhcuuyyyyttttt!”

Pally and Wilson will launch the podcast on Tuesday, May 21, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart and Amazon Music, and the guest list includes all six main cast members, Caspe (aka Wilson’s husband), brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (who directed the pilot and many episodes before tackling Marvel’s Avengers films), showrunner and not Broadway star Jonathan Groff; guest stars Stephen Guarino (Derrick), Nick Zano (Pete), Paul Scheer (Avi), Seth Morris (Scotty) and Rob Corddry (The Car Czar); and former writers Josh Bycel, Prentice Penny, Daniel and Matthew Libman, and Sierra Ornealas. There’s also an episode featuring a TV Guide Magazine writer and superfan who may or may not have at least one Happy Endings tattoo.

Bycel, a former Endings EP and director, is on board as producer, along with Caitlyn Moldenhauer and Renee Colvert. And the podcast, Wilson and Pally add, “is dedicated to the memory of Happy Endings executive producer, Jamie Tarses, without whom there never would have been a show.”

If anything deserves an “ahmahzzing,” it’s that.