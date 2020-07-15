Hallmark Channel Renews 'Good Witch' & 'Chesapeake Shores'

If you love the feel-good dramas of the Hallmark Channel, you're in luck: they're all coming back.

In addition to the previous When Calls the Heart Season 8 renewal, Crown Media has announced that Good Witch (Season 7) and Chesapeake Shores (Season 5) are returning.

"Hallmark Channel Original Series are enviable within the industry for their longevity and for creating one of the most winning schedules on television," Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming & Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement.

Good Witch just ended its sixth season on July 5. It stars Catherine Bell (in one of the longest-running performances on TV as Cassie Nightingale, taking into account the movies), Sarah Power, James Denton, Catherine Disher, Katherine Barrell, Scott Cavalheiro, Kylee Evans, and Marc Bendavid.

Meanwhile, Chesapeake Shores fans have been waiting since September 2019 for official word that the drama starring Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis would be back. As showrunner Michael Berns detailed for TV Insider then, he knew what would come next, likely including a wedding.

When Calls the Heart was renewed in April, and production is slated to begin soon. (Series star Erin Krakow already shared a plane selfie on her way to Vancouver and detailed safety guidelines in place.) It also stars Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, and Martin Cummins. As in previous years, it is also slated to have a Christmas special as part of the network's seasonal programming.

Also returning: the lifestyle program Home & Family for its ninth season, with Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison continuing as hosts, and the pet-centric specials Kitten Bowl, American Humane Hero Dog Awards, and American Rescue Dog Show.