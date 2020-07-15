Hallmark Announces 40 New Christmas Movies for 2020

Whether you love the Christmas or mystery movies of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, there will be something for you to enjoy in the coming months.

Crown Media unveiled the programming slate for its networks for the 2020-2021 season, 100 days before the launch of its Christmas event. "The Hallmark brand on TV has always championed positivity and emotional connection, and thanks to the dedication of our development teams and producing partners, we are excited to welcome new talent on both sides of the camera ... and the return of beloved stars," Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming & Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement.

Which Stars Are Returning?

Viewers will see some familiar faces in the company's original movies, including Alexa PenaVega, Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Benjamin Ayres, Brennan Elliott, Candace Cameron Bure, Carlos PenaVega, Chaley Rose, Eion Bailey, Holly Robinson Peete, Jesse Metcalfe, Jill Wagner, Julie Gonzalo, Kristoffer Polaha, Lacey Chabert, Laura Osnes, Luke Macfarlane, Marilu Henner, Mark Taylor, Merritt Patterson, Michael Rady, Nathan Witte, Niall Matter, Nikki DeLoach, Rachael Leigh Cook, Rick Fox, Rukiya Bernard, Sarah Drew, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Tyler Hynes.

Crown Media is developing a two-part movie about real sisters with Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, each set to play the lead in one of the films. Holly Robinson Peete and Tamera Mowry-Housley also have projects in the works.

Who's Joining the Hallmark Family?

In addition to upcoming announcements, new stars coming to the networks include Aaron Tveit, Alvina August, Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, Krystal Joy Brown, Lucia Micarelli, Mallory Jansen, Marisol Nichols, Rochelle Aytes, and Ronnie Rowe.

Fall Harvest Returns

The seasonal event returns, with three programs scheduled: Country at Heart starring Jessy Schram and Niall Matter (October 3), Neverbrides starring Chaley Rose and Nathan Witte (October 10), and the 10th Anniversary Edition of American Humane Hero Dog Awards Show (October 19).

Celebrate Christmas With Hallmark

The ever-popular Countdown to Christmas on the Hallmark Channel and Miracles of Christmas on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries begin on Friday, October 23. Across the two networks, 40 all-new original films will premiere.

Countdown to Christmas' 23 movies include:

A Royal Holiday, starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit and Krystal Joy Brown

Jingle Bell Bride, starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn, starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

If I Only Had Christmas, starring Candace Cameron Bure

Deliver by Christmas, starring Alvina August and Eion Bailey

On the 12th Date of Christmas, starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Christmas Waltz, starring Lacey Chabert

Christmas in Vienna, starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

Christmas in Evergreen 4, starring Rukiya Bernard and Holly Robinson Peete

Chateau Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

Cross Country Christmas, starring Rachael Leigh Cook

Christmas Carnival, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley

When Calls the Heart Christmas 2020, starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks and Martin Cummins

Miracles of Christmas' 17 movies include:

Christmas Tree Lane, starring Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker

Holly & Ivy, starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols

The Christmas Bow, starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Cranberry Christmas, starring Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

Christmas Doctor, starring Holly Robinson Peete

More Mysteries

The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries mystery franchises returning with new films include: