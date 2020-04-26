'When Calls the Heart' Renewed for Season 8: Watch Erin Krakow's Announcement (VIDEO)

Good news, Hearties!

Hallmark Channel has renewed When Calls the Heart, its highly rated and longest-running original series, for an eighth season. Series star Erin Krakow made the announcement herself during the Season 7 finale.

"From my heart and home to yours, I am thrilled to announce the all new Season 8 of When Calls the Heart, coming next year," Krakow says in the video. "We can't wait to see you back in Hope Valley." Fans can check out Hallmark Channel's official Twitter account for more updates.

The original series continues to be a ratings hit for the network. The ninth episode of Season 7 was its highest-rated in the series' history. It was the #1 original scripted series of the week and the #2 original scripted series on ad-supported cable in 2020-to-date among households, total viewers, and women 18+. Over 3.7 million watched the episode.

When Calls the Heart, Season 8, 2021, Hallmark Channel