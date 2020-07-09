'When Calls the Heart' Star Erin Krakow Shares Season 8 Production Update

You can include When Calls the Heart on the list of TV show productions with a plan for resuming production after the pandemic shut everything down.

Series star Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton, shared her annual plane selfie, with a smile drawn on a post-in over her mask, on her way back to the set in Vancouver, Canada, Wednesday. Her Hallmark Channel series is heading into its eighth season, and according to the actress, they're "pretty well on track."

"We're actually starting relatively early this year to take advantage of some of Vancouver's gorgeous summer weather," Krakow told ET. She expects Season 8 to air "early 2021."

The star also detailed the new guidelines in effect for returning to work and filming, adding, "the only reason I'm comfortable doing so is because we are committed to prioritizing safety." The cast and crew will be social distancing and wearing masks whenever they're not on camera.

"We're operating in pods, [meaning] teams of people generally in the same department, and will be working to avoid crossover between them as much as possible," Krakow added. "We're aiming to film scenes outdoors as much as possible." Does that mean we should expect to see Elizabeth holding class outside in Season 8? Probably.

Season 7 of the Hallmark Channel drama ended with the residents of Hope Valley and fans worried that Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) had been shot and killed, only for him to turn up alive and well to everyone's relief—especially Elizabeth's. She ran into his arms, while saloon owner Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) watched, meaning Hearties are eager to see Season 8 and find out how that love triangle might be resolved.

