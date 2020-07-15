Nick Cannon Demands ViacomCBS Apology & 'Wild 'N Out' Ownership After Firing

Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS following "hateful speech" which took place during a recent episode of his podcast, Cannon's Class.

During the discussion on race and racism, which featured Public Enemy's Richard "Professor Griff" Griffin, the The Masked Singer host referenced ideas introduced by Louis Farrakhan, a Nation of Islam leader. Among some of those ideas espoused were that people who have a "lack of pigment" have "a lack of compassion" and are a "little less."

"They're acting out of fear. They're acting out of low self esteem. They're acting out of a deficiency. So therefore the only way they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape... in order to survive." Cannon continued in the segment before touching upon "anti-Semitic conspiracy theories" about "the bloodlines that control everything, even outside of America," going on to say that "true Hebrews" are Black.

In response to Cannon's podcast, VicaomCBS revealed via a statement that it had severed ties with the host. "ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast Cannon's Class on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," the statement reads.

"While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him," it concludes.

After the network released their statement, Cannon took to Facebook to provide his own context surrounding the segment, as well as demand rights to his MTV series Wild 'N Out, saying ViacomCBS is "now on the wrong side of history."

"I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another," Cannon's post begins. "Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken Black man. I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the Black community."

He goes on to point out that he's worked for the company for more than 20 years, since he was a minor. "I created a billion-dollar brand that expanded across a multitiered empire that is still Viacom's biggest digital brand, touring business, talent discovery and incubation system and successful restaurant franchise," Cannon continues. "Based on trust and empty promises, my ownership was swindled away from me.

Cannon further states, "Systemic racism is what this world was built on and was the subject in which I was attempting to highlight in the recent clips that have been circulating from my podcast. If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize."

Concluding his post, Cannon sets his demands for ownership over Wild 'N Out, writing, "Now I am the one making demands. I demand full ownership of my billion dollar Wild 'N Out brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!"

See the full statement from Cannon below: