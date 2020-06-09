'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute for Racist Prank Against Costar

Vanderpump Rules is cutting ties with four cast members for their past racist actions and tweets.

Bravo and Evolution Media announced Tuesday that "Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules."

See Also 'The Flash's Hartley Sawyer Fired for Racist & Misogynistic Tweets The 2012 and 2014 tweets from Sawyer, who's played Ralph Dibney since Season 4, resurfaced in recent weeks.

Faith Stowers detailed in a video on Instagram on June 2 (below) that former castmates Schroeder and Doute, main cast members on the Bravo series since Season 1, called the police on her when she was on the show. Stowers recalled an article on Daily Mail, saying, "There was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very, very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. … And they called the cops and said it was me. ... I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Schroeder posted an apology on Instagram on Sunday, which you can read in full below, taking responsibility for her past actions, and on Monday, she was dropped by both her agency and public relations firm. "I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions," the reality star wrote in her post. "What I did to Faith was wrong."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Jun 7, 2020 at 3:15pm PDT

Doute also addressed her actions in a post on Instagram. "Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to [Faith]," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristendoute 🦒🤟🏽 (@kristendoute) on Jun 7, 2020 at 3:08pm PDT

Screenshots also surfaced recently of 2012 racist tweets from both Boyens and Caprioni, who joined Vanderpump Rules in Season 8. Both addressed and apologized for those comments in statements to ET in January.

"It was wrong on every level," Boyens said of his remarks. "It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry."

"I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant, and hurtful comments I made," Caprioni said. "I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry."

Vanderpump Rules' eighth season ended in May.