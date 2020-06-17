'Siesta Key's Alex Kompothecras Fired Over Past Racist Comments

MTV is cutting ties with Siesta Key's Alex Kompothecras after racist comments made by the reality star resurfaced online this week.

The reality series follows a group of young adults dealing with love, heartbreak, betrayal, and the struggles that accompany these aspects of life. Similar to the network's past unscripted shows like The Hills and Laguna Beach, Siesta Key is full of drama but Alex will no longer be part of those storylines.

"We've made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," MTV shared in a statement via Siesta Key's Twitter account. "He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key."

According to Us Weekly, Alex was fired from the show after he commented with the N-word on an Instagram photo and engaged with other racist posts online. Originally billed for a two-hour return this past Tuesday, June 16, the midseason premiere ended up running just short of an hour and excluded Alex from most of the episode.

The 25-year-old law student has appeared in all three seasons of the series since its 2017 debut on MTV. He and girlfriend Alyssa Salerno welcomed a daughter, Alessi, on June 11.

The news of Alex's removal from the show comes just days after MTV cut ties with another reality star, The Challenge's Dee Nguyen, due to her controversial remarks about the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

