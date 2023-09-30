‘Wild ’N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Cause of Death Revealed

Jacky Oh, an MTV personality who starred on Wild ’N Out, died as a result of complications from cosmetic surgery, an autopsy report reveals.

TMZ obtained the report and reported Jacky Oh’s cause of death on Friday, September 29, nearly four months after her May 31 passing.

Jacky Oh — whose real name was Jacklyn Smith — underwent a butt lift operation a day before her death and was prescribed the antibiotic ciprofloxacin, the painkiller oxycodone, and the anti-nausea med ondansetron, according to TMZ.

But she developed a headache after the operation, and on the night of May 31, she reported her head was “burning,” the site adds. Jacky Oh’s aunt called 911 after the MTV star started having difficulty speaking, but Jacky Oh was unresponsive by the time medical help arrived, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital, TMZ reports.

The autopsy report notes that Jacky Oh had swelling in her brain and extensive bleeding around her torso.

The 32-year-old left behind DC Young Fly, her longtime partner and fellow Wild ’N Out star, and their three young children — Nova, Nala, and Prince — according to People.

A BET Media Group spokesperson announced Jacky Oh’s death through the Wild ’N Out X account on June 1. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ’N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the spokesperson said.

The statement continued: “Jacky Oh was a loving friend [and] beloved colleague of the Wild ’N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”