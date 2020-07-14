'Married at First Sight' Premiere: Karen's Mom Doesn't Approve of Her 'Crazy' Decision (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight returns this Wednesday, July 15, with a new batch of hopeful singles ready to take the plunge into marriage. One of those singles is Karen, a 30-year-old consultant who is taking a gamble after being hurt in past relationships.

In an exclusive clip for the show's upcoming 11th season, viewers are getting a sneak peek at the point in time where Karen tells her friends and family about being paired by Married at First Sight's experts. Sitting down to dinner with one of her close friends, aunt and mother, Karen breaks the news that the show has found her a partner.

"I will be getting married in about two weeks." The resulting music and expression on Karen's mother's face suggests immediately that she's opposed to the proposition.

"Have you lost your mind?" Karen's mom states bluntly, much to her daughter's surprise. "I know you've been talking about this, Karen, but I just didn't think it would even happen."

This reaction isn't unfamiliar to fans of the series which sees strangers married to each other in the hopes of finding a life partner in their handpicked match. For viewers who tuned into the pre-premiere specials, they'd know Miles was selected as Karen's hubby-to-be.

See how the rest of the awkward exchange continues in the video above and don't miss Karen's marriage story unfold when Married at First Sight premieres this week on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 11 Premiere, 8/7c, Lifetime