2021 SAG Awards Postponed to March

Another awards show is making a change due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, originally scheduled for January 24, 2021, will now take place on Sunday, March 14, executive producer Kathy Connell announced.

This new date also means an extension of two months for its eligibility period, so movies, primetime television, cable, and new media programs from January 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021 qualify.

Submissions for nomination consideration open on Monday, September 21 and close Friday, November 20, 2020. Actors can submit their own performances or, with their permission, producers, studios/networks, agents, managers, or publicists may submit for them online. Nomination voting opens on Monday, January 11, 2021 and closes on Monday, February 1.

Nominations for the 2021 SAG Awards will be announced on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

The 2021 Oscars were also postponed for two months (from February 28 to April 25), while the Creative Arts Emmys are following the lead of the Daytime Emmys and going virtual. While the Primetime Emmys are set for September 20, details are still being worked out. Also, the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the 74th Annual Tony Awards were postponed to December.

27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Sunday, March 14, 8/7c