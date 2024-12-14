Are You a ‘Final Jeopardy’ Genius? Test Your Brainpower With These Clues

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

TV Insider is rounding up the Final Jeopardy clues that aired this past week, in case you missed them. Test your brainpower and see if you have what it takes to be on the show!

There are countless reasons to watch Jeopardy! religiously, but there may be no moment as divine as knowing the Final Jeopardy answer, especially when the contestants don’t. Here are the Final Jeopardy clues from the week of December 9. See how many you can get correct (30-second Think Music and/or DIY stylus pen optional but advised), and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Monday, December 9

The “Islands of Europe” clue was, “In February 1793 the French were repulsed in an attack on this island from one just north that they controlled.” The clue was about one of two invasions by a young Napoleon Bonaparte.

It was a triple-stumper as one came up with the correct response. Some fans on social media took issue with the roundabout wording of the clue. Newcomer Bill McKinney stood pat wagering $0 to win his first game with $22,000.

Tuesday, December 10

The “Presidential Candidates” clue was, “The running mates of this candidate included John Kern, Arthur Sewall, and Adlai Stevenson.” The clue was about a Democratic Presidential candidate who ran, and lost, three times.

It was a triple-stumper as, once more, no one had the correct response. Dropping half his score, Bill McKinney survived the scare to win with $6,000 for a two-day total of $28,000.

Wednesday, December 11

The “Word of Science” clue was, “nobelprize .org says some papers of this scientist ‘are stored in lead boxes,’ a ‘legacy that is literally untouchable’.” The clue was about a famous scientist known for *her* research on radioactivity, with documents so radioactive that they’re still stored in lead boxes.

It was a triple-get, as everyone was easily able to concoct the correct answer. Bill McKinney added $4,000 to win with $18,800 for a three-day total of $46,800.

Thursday, December 12

The “TV Props” clue was, “A prop central to the title character on this ’60s sitcom began as a special Christmas edition whiskey decanter.” The clue was about the prop bottle that held the title wish-granting character from the needed TV show inside it.

It was another triple-stumper, as no one was correct. Newcomer Ashley Chan had a runaway, and wagered $0 to unseat the three-day champ to win with $15,600.

Friday, December 13

The “Authors” clue was, “Following his unexpected death in 2001, he was referred to as “the Monty Python of science fiction.” The clue was about a late (British) author known for injecting comedy into his out-of-this-world books, his last published posthumously.

In a first for the week, the clue wasn’t a triple-get or triple-stumper, making things exciting. Only one player was correct from third place, but Ashley Chan wagered small to maintain her lead and her winning streak with $13,500 and a two-day total of $29,100.

And The Correct Responses Are…

December 9: “What is: Sardinia?” December 10: “Who is: William Jennings Byran?” December 11: “Who is: Marie Curie?” December 12: “What is: I Dream of Jeannie?” December 13: “Who is: “Douglas Adams?”

Meanwhile, in Jeopardy! news, the producers announced how they’d solve their 2025 Tournament of Champions problem. The coveted competition was left one player short when Lisa Ann Walter dropped out (thanks, Abbott Elementary!). Instead, the last spot will go to the Champions Wildcard first runner-up. The 2025 postseason begins December 30.

Fans also scored a second batch of Pop Culture Jeopardy! episodes on Amazon Prime Video. Colin Jost is getting rave reviews, the material – with clues far from niche (“Left Shark?”) and zero video categories (get dir. Paul Schrader on the horn!) – not so much.