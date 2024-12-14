Will Jared Padalecki Return in ‘Fire Country’ Season 3?

For three episodes of Fire Country Season 3, Captain Camden Casey (Jared Padalecki) shook things up at Station 42 and for the Leones, with his thoughts on Bode’s (Max Thieriot) training and what Sharon (Diane Farr) thought of him.

“Sharon’s reaction to him was everything,” showrunner Tia Napolitano says with a laugh.

Those three episodes certainly set up quite a bit more to explore with Camden, whether that’s on the potential spinoff or just with a return to Fire Country. While there’s nothing new to say about the former, we did get an answer about the latter from Napolitano.

“We won’t see him this season, but the door’s definitely not closed,” she tells TV Insider. “He was just a delight of a human, just a wonderful person and a wonderful actor. And that character was so fun. I thought he really brought something special to the show.”

After all, Camden is clearly still dealing with losing his younger brother (who died working with him) and said he was heading back to SoCal, closer to the beach, and he had unfinished business. And we saw in these three episodes just how Bode and Camden affected one another.

“Camden is able to take away a lot personally from Bode and Bode is able to take away professionally and personally things from Camden,” Thieriot told us earlier this season. “So they both certainly leave an impact on each other.” There is a spinoff definitely coming: Sheriff Country in the 2025-2026 season, with Morena Baccarin reprising her role as Mickey on Fire Country this season. Napolitano doesn’t have any new updates but promises, “We are going to see more into the Sheriff Country world and then eventually it’ll be on your TV screens. It’s very exciting.”

Do you want to see Jared Padalecki back on Fire Country or lead his own spinoff as Casey? And what are you hoping to see both from Sheriff Country and Baccarin’s return ahead of it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Returns, Friday, January 31, 9/8c, CBS