3 Things to Know About 'The Alienist: Angel of Darkness'

Every newly hatched private eye wants a case that matters, and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning) lands one in this sequel to 2018's haunting murder mystery The Alienist.

In 1897 New York, as war looms between the U.S. and Spain, a Spanish diplomat's infant daughter is taken. Showrunner Stuart Carolan previews the search.

Sara needs her allies.

A year after the events of Season 1, ex-dilettante John Moore (Luke Evans, above, with Fanning) is a dedicated New York Times crime reporter, and idiosyncratic forensic psychiatrist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) is trying to save an innocent woman from being executed for murdering her baby. When disturbing discoveries link the cases, says Carolan, "[They] worry the kidnapper could be a seriously deranged killer."

It gets twisted, fast.

If dolls freak you out, consider yourself warned. "Tonally, this year is a sense of something like Rosemary's Baby," he says. "There's horror for sure, but there's also a lot of paranoia and strangeness."

Don't rule out romance.

After professing his love for Sara in the finale, John is now engaged to society beauty Violet Hayward (Emily Barber), the illegitimate daughter of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst (Matt Letscher) in this story. But, notes Carolan, "it's, as they say, 'complicated!'"

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Series Premiere, Sunday, July 19, 9/8c, TNT