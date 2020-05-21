TNT Sets 'The Alienist' Sequel Series Premiere Date, Unveils New Trailer (VIDEO)

TNT unveiled the premiere date and first trailer for The Alienist's sequel series entitled The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.

Debuting Sunday, July 26 at 9/8c, the newest chapter in the psychological thriller sees Season 1's Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning reprise their roles as they tackle a murder mystery that traverses New York's wealthy elite as well as the struggling underbelly of the "Gilded Age" era.

As fans will recall, Season 1 followed Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and his pursuit of a ritualistic killer as he was joined by newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) and ambitious secretary Sara Howard (Fanning) who had her own hopes of becoming the city's first female police detective.

It would seem like some dreams become reality as The Alienist: Angel of Darkness sees Sara open her own private detective agency and lead the charge on a new mysterious case. This will reunite her with Dr. Kreizler and John Moore, who's now working for the New York Times as a reporter. Together they'll attempt to find Ana Linares, a kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular.

The investigation will lead them down a dark path, teased in the trailer below, as the show shines a light on issues of the era including the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism and the role of women in society.

Also returning are stars Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear, Robert Ray Wisdom, and Ted Levine. Melanie Field and Rosy McEwan join them along with Brühl, Evans and Fanning for the latest entry in The Alienist series. The project is produced by Paramount Television Studios with Anonymous Content's Rosalie Swedlin, showrunner Stuart Carolan, director David Caffrey, writer Alyson Feltes, Pavlina Hatoupis, Ben Rosenblatt, Eric Roth and Cary Joji Fukunaga all serving as executive producers.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season Premiere, Sunday, July 26, 9/8c, TNT