What's Coming to Amazon in June 2020

While temperatures may be rising outside, Amazon Prime Video is keeping things cool with a fresh slate of originals, films and shows this June.

Among the originals being offered are the film 7500 starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the special Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava and Season 2 of Pete the Cat.

Feature films that will make their debuts on the streamer include 2019's hit Knives Out and the Aubrey Plaza-led reboot of Child's Play.

Fans of CBS's Life in Pieces will also be able to stream all four seasons of the family comedy, which will arrive June 21. See the full month's lineup below.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

June 1

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident At Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate And Hayes (1983)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

The Natural (1984)

Trade (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Saints and Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

The Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)

The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)

Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 3

Takers (2010)

June 5

*Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020) - Amazon Original special

June 7

Equilibrium (2002)

June 12

Child's Play (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

June 15

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 18

Crawl (2019)

June 19

*7500 (2019) - Amazon Original movie

June 21

Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4

June 26

*Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 - Amazon Original series

June 27

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 30

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Where The Wild Things Are (2009)

Available for Purchase This Month on Prime Video:

May 15

SCOOB! (2020)

May 29

The High Note (2020)

June 12

The King of Staten Island (2020)