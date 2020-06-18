Bravo Fires 'Below Deck: Mediterranean's Peter Hunziker for Racist Instagram Post

Bravo is losing another series star due to racist behavior as an old Instagram post from Below Deck: Mediterranean's Peter Hunziker resurfaced online.

The post in question included misogynistic and racist connotations which led the network to make the decision, releasing the following statement along with the show's production company, 51 Minds:

"Peter Hunziker of Below Deck: Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post. Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes.

Hunziker joined the show for Season 5, which kicked off earlier this month and has aired three episodes so far. As a deckhand, Hunziker has been heavily profiled so far, but since the show finished filming and is currently in post-production, edits will be made to reduce his screen time.

This news comes just days after Bravo dropped four stars of its long-running series Vanderpump Rules, a somewhat spinoff of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as it follows the employees at former costar Lisa Vanderpump's dining establishments. Original series stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired alongside Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after they pulled a racist prank against one of their coworkers.

Fans will have to tune in and see how minimized Hunziker's role will be moving forward.

Below Deck: Mediterranean, Mondays, 9/8c, Bravo