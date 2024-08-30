If you’re looking for onscreen entertainment this Labor Day Weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Paramount Network is hosting a Yellowstone marathon to gear up for the upcoming November premiere of Season 5 Part 2. Every single episode so far will air on the network starting Friday, August 30. AMC has a Rocky marathon in the pipeline, as well as a lineup of a bounty of film classics. And FX is hosting a bevy of Marvel movies and four Pirates of the Caribbean films to entertain the masses, and its sibling network, FX Movie Channel, is playing the Die Hard, Alien, and Predator franchises.

Here’s a schedule of what you can binge across TV networks throughout the holiday weekend. Friendly reminder: You can always check network schedules on TV Insider through our various network pages.

Yellowstone Marathon on Paramount Network

Fans can experience Yellowstone from the very beginning with Seasons 1-5 airing this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. There are shorter marathons just before the Yellowstone weekend begins.

Bar Rescue — Paramount Network (Friday, August 30 starting at 7 a.m. ET through 2 p.m. ET)

John Wick Movies 1-3 — Paramount Network (Friday, August 30 from 2 p.m. ET through 10 p.m. ET)

Yellowstone — Paramount Network (Friday, August 30 starting at 10 p.m. ET, continues all day Saturday, August 31, through Monday, September 20)

Note that Yellowstone airings will take a break for paid programming and a few other titles in the morning hours, but the network is primarily playing Yellowstone all weekend long. The standout finale of Season 3, which features the biggest attack on the Duttons ever, airs at 5:09 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 1.

AMC Network Marathons

AMC has several movie marathons, starting with a collection of beloved films from the 1970s and ’80s on Saturday, August 31, and Rocky and Jaws movies on Sunday, September 1. The Sunday showings lead up to a new episode of the final season of Snowpiercer at 9/8c. On September 2, there’s a Band of Brothers marathon.

Saturday, August 31

Back to School (1986) — AMC (9:15 a.m. ET)

Animal House (1978) — AMC (11:15 a.m. ET)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) — AMC (1:45 p.m. ET)

The Outsiders (1983) — AMC (3:45 p.m. ET)

The Breakfast Club (1985) — AMC (5:45 p.m. ET)

Pretty in Pink (1986) — AMC (8 p.m. ET)

Sixteen Candles (1984) — AMC (10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, September 1

Rocky (1976) — AMC (6 a.m. ET)

Rocky II (1979) — AMC (8:30 a.m. ET)

Rocky III (1982) — AMC (11 a.m. ET)

Rocky IV (1985) — AMC (1:30 p.m. ET)

Jaws 2 (1978) — AMC (3:30 p.m. ET)

Jaws (1975) — AMC (6 p.m. ET)

Monday, September 2

Band of Brothers marathon — AMC (11 a.m. through 11:53 p.m ET)

FX Marathons

FX is playing a slew of Marvel movies and Pirates of the Caribbean titles. If you’ve ever wanted to watch all three of Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man flicks back-to-back, here’s your chance. The Marvel marathon on September 2 leads up to the series premiere of English Teacher at 10/9c.

Friday, August 30

Iron Man — FX (7 a.m. ET)

Iron Man 2 — FX (10 a.m. ET)

Captain America: The First Avenger — FX (12:30 p.m. ET)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier — FX (3 p.m. ET)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — FX (6 p.m. ET)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — FX (9 p.m. ET)

Saturday, August 31

X-Men: Days of Future Past — FX (12 a.m. ET)

The New Mutants — FX (3 a.m. ET)

Captain America: The First Avenger — FX (8 a.m. ET)

Thor — FX (10:30 a.m. ET)

Iron Man 3 — FX (1 p.m. ET)

Black Widow — FX (4 p.m. ET)

The Avengers — FX (7 p.m. ET)

Guardians of the Galaxy — FX (10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, September 1

Eternals — FX (12:30 a.m. ET)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl — FX (10 a.m. ET)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest — FX (1 p.m. ET)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End — FX (4:30 p.m. ET)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides — FX (8 p.m. ET)

Spider-Man: No Way Home — FX (11 p.m. ET)

Monday, September 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming — FX (7 a.m. ET)

Spider-Man: Far From Home — FX (10 a.m. ET)

Spider-Man: No Way Home — FX (1 p.m. ET)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — FX (4 p.m. ET)

The Avengers — FX (7 p.m. ET)

FX Movie Channel Marathons

Catch some Die Hard, Alien, and Predator movies on this all-movie network!

Saturday, August 31

Predator — FX Movie Channel (3 p.m. ET)

Predator 2 — FX Movie Channel (5:15 p.m. ET)

Alien vs. Predator — FX Movie Channel (7:30 p.m. ET)

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem — FX Movie Channel (9:25 p.m. ET)

The Predator — FX Movie Channel (11:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, September 2

Die Hard — FX Movie Channel (3 p.m. ET)

Die Hard 2 — FX Movie Channel (5:20 p.m. ET)

Die Hard With a Vengeance — FX Movie Channel (7:40 p.m. ET)

Live Free or Die Hard — FX Movie Channel (10:20 p.m. ET)

A Good Day to Die Hard — FX Movie Channel (1:05 a.m. ET)

Bravo Marathons

Now’s the time to catch up on The Real Housewives franchise over on Bravo, as well as Below Deck and Vanderpump Rules.

Friday, August 30

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo (12 a.m. through 4 a.m. ET)

The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo (6 a.m. through 2 p.m. ET)

Think Like a Man — Bravo (2 p.m. ET)

Think Like a Man Too — Bravo (4:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, August 31

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo (8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, September 1

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles — Bravo (6 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET)’

Monday, September 2