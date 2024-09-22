NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Captain Sandy Yawn visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on January 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean was no Greek holiday for Captain Sandy Yawn. The fearless leader of the 180-foot M/Y Mustique worked through delayed provisions, wild weather, demanding guests with staff not all up to standard.

However, if there was one thing Yawn loves is a good challenge. That and her now wife Leah Shafer. During the season finale, airing on September 23, viewers will see the trailblazing yacht captain pop the question. She had clearly planned it out, enlisting the help of chief stew and friend Aesha Scott to help make the arrangements. Of course, it wouldn’t be Below Deck without a little drama unfolding as shown in teasers.

Before the season sails off into the sunset, we caught up with Yawn to reflect on all that happened.

What was the most eye-opening part of watching this season?

Watching Ellie (Elena Dubaich) with Bri (Muller). That was, you know, the most eye-opening.

I’d say you definitely had to pack your patience this season. How would you describe the dynamic of the crew? Who would you say grew the most within their position?

The dynamic of the crew, watching the show, I think the deck didn’t really have a great dynamic with Iain [Maclean]. It was kind of like, I don’t know it wasn’t a rhythm. They didn’t have a rhythm. Who grew the most? I would like to say Nathan [Gallagher] because I didn’t know that Joe [Bradley] was the lead deckhand and when I said, “Nathan you’re my bell guy,” I watched Nathan take charge. He was excellent at his job. So, I would say Nathan.

There was a point where you were going to fire Chef Jono [Jonthan Shillingford] toward the end of the season, but there wasn’t another chef available. Do you think he redeemed himself?

I do. However, serving fish that could’ve killed someone. If there was a chef available, I would’ve fired him for that.

What were your thoughts on the whole drama between Joe, Ellie, and Bri?

Joe was very honest with all of them, and also Carrie [O’Neill], right.

What kind of job did you think Iain did as bosun? Do you feel he made the right move promoting Joe to lead deckhand despite the work Nathan was doing?

No. Joe is in sales. He is a great talker. People who can talk a good game necessarily may not have the experience. Iain didn’t really watch how they did their jobs, and clearly Nathan had a lot more experience. That was on his CV as well.

In retrospect, do you think Aesha should have made Ellie second?

In retrospect, no, I think Ellie did a good job. I think Aesha, you know, chose because she paid attention and Ellie seemed to take charge. She probably would’ve come and talked to me about Ellie, which she did and then I had that conversation with her and Bri. But Ellie did a good job.

Is there anything you would have done differently this season?

I don’t think so. Honestly, I do the best I can with the information that I have. So, I wish I could have four stews every season!

The finale captures your engagement. What does having that moment shared with the rest of the world mean to you?

Special. It’s special because I met Leah while I was doing a show, so the fans watched our love story throughout the years. Why not share that with all of them on TV, like they were there for the journey? Why not for the finale?

What can you tease about what viewers will see? It looked like Joe had a little hiccup that may affect how things unfolded.

Yeah, you know, Joe, I think it’s a beautiful story the way Leah explained it to me after. It’s like no matter what situation I’m in I always become a captain and help people out. I think the viewers, if that actually airs, will enjoy how I helped Joe.

Has married life changed the way you look at your career?

Not at all, no, it’s the best feeling in the world. It’s only made me feel more settled if that makes sense. My career, I love it. It’s incredible. I don’t think differently about my career.

How would you sum up the season?

Greece is cool! I totally dig Greece I would totally go back there. It’s all about Greece for me. Obviously learning everything from the crew and the clients, I think this season I loved being in Greece. I think it offers a lot of culture. There was the food experience, the locals, the islands, and the weather because it was always windy. I felt like I was in Chicago sometimes. But yeah, It’s all about Greece for me.

Is there anywhere you hope the show goes next?

Well, it’s so funny because I wish sailing would get out of the Mediterranean. They’re taking all our spots! Montenegro, that coast, or somewhere in Croatia. I love Croatia, and I’d love to go back there. Turkey would be cool, if it’s safe of course.

