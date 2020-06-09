'Bachelor' Franchise Stars Sign Petition to Cast First Black Bachelor
The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have had a combined 40 seasons over the past 18 years, and yet the show has only cast one black lead — Season 13 Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay.
While fans have been commenting on the show’s lack of diversity for years, it seems as if members of Bachelor Nation have finally had enough.
Rachel Lindsay Says She'll Quit the 'Bachelor' Franchise Unless Diversity Improves
In fact, former franchise stars like Tyler Cameron, Nick Viall, Lauren Burnham, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Diggy Moreland, and Seinne Fleming are among those demanding change.
A petition was shared to Change.org titled, “A Campaign For Anti-Racism in the Bachelor Franchise,” which calls for ABC executives to not only cast a black lead for Season 25 of The Bachelor, but make sure 35 percent of contestants are people of color.
View this post on Instagram
This is my brother @mattjames919 and I will always stand with you. I never will know what you go through on a day to day basis. You have a way of carrying a smile and a contagious laugh that always makes it seem like everything is all good. I've seen something different these last couple of weeks. I've seen a more serious you. I've seen conviction in your eyes to make change and I of course will always stand with you. I will stand with all of my brothers and sisters because this is not a country that is safe nor fair for all people. Black lives matter more than anything right now. At the protest yesterday, I saw so much pain in these mother's eyes who have lost their children to police brutality. At @abcfoodtours we work with the minority. Those kids have my heart and I'll be damned to see one of them lose their lives to a corrupt system. We need to educate, grow, continue to educate, and keep growing. This can not just be a moment in time. This has to be a movement that last forever. I have much to learn and clearly, the people in my DM's have much to learn. I've added 9 movies to this post that I will be watching and I challenge others to watch. You can give Outter Banks and Ozark a break and watch these films. I also am calling on all my friends of color to use my platform so you can use your voice to educate. Please reach out to me and make your voice heard on my page. My followers need you and I need you. The floor is yours.
“ABC and Warner Bros. have been producing Bachelor content for 18 years. During that time, they’ve cast 40 season leads, yet only one black lead. This is unacceptable,” the petition reads.
Every Season of 'Bachelor' & 'Bachelorette' on HBO Max: Which to Stream First
“As creators of one of the most popular and influential franchises on television, ABC and Warner Bros. have an opportunity and responsibility to feature Black, Indigenous, People of Color (‘BIPOC’) relationships, families, and storylines.”
View this post on Instagram
I am a BLACK WOMAN...I build, I don't tear down other #BLACKWOMEN! I have felt the pain of being torn down and I have decided I will stay deliberate about building others up! If I didn't tag you, and you’d like to participate in this challenge, do it anyway! All too often, we women find it easier to criticize each other, instead of building each other up. With all the negativity going around let's do something positive!! ✨ Upload 1 picture of yourself...ONLY you. Then tag as many sisters to do the same. Let's keep this going! 🖤 #blackwomenchallenge
The description continues, “The franchise, and all those who represent it, should reflect and honor the racial diversity of our country — both in front of and behind the camera.”
The petition has gained traction online, especially since members of Bachelor Nation began sharing the page on their social media accounts, and it already has over 50,000 signatures and counting.