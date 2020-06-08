Rachel Lindsay Says She'll Quit the 'Bachelor' Franchise Unless Diversity Improves

Let’s get it together, Bachelor producers.

Rachel Lindsay, like many fans of The Bachelor franchise, wants to see real diversity when it comes to casting the very popular reality show and she’s calling out producers for only casting one black lead over the course of the show's 40 seasons.

In fact, the former Bachelorette star revealed she will no longer be affiliated with the franchise unless it decides to cast a black Bachelor for Season 25.

The 35-year-old opened up about the show’s lack of diversity during an interview with Afterbuzz on Friday, June 5.

“You’ve cast for 40 seasons and in 40 seasons you’ve had one black lead. We are on 45 presidents and in 45 presidents there’s been one black president,” Rachel explained.

“You’re almost on par to say you’re more likely to become the president of the United States than you are [to become] a black lead in this franchise. That’s insane.”

Rachel then explained that in order for there to be real change within the franchise, it has to start with casting a black leading man.

"If we're going around talking about Black Lives Matter and what's important and how we need systemic change … well then let's talk about systemic change when it comes to The Bachelor. We got to change some things there, too," she shared.

See Also 10 Former 'Bachelor' Franchise Stars Reflect on Their Experience (PHOTOS) Not all seasons have had a happy ending, and not all former leads are happy with their time on the show.

"I think that they have to, at this point, give us a black Bachelor for season 25. You have to. I don't know how you don't.”

She continued, “And it's been asked of me, will I continue in this franchise if it continues in this way? I can't. I have to see some type of change. It's ridiculous. It's embarrassing. At this point, it's embarrassing to be affiliated with it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Lindsay Abasolo (@therachlindsay) on Mar 26, 2020 at 3:12pm PDT

Rachel became the first black lead of any Bachelor Nation show when she was cast as The Bachelorette back in Season 13.

Many fans wanted to see Mike Johnson, who was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, as the Season 24 Bachelor, but the gig went instead to Peter Weber.

Do you think producers will cast as black Bachelor for Season 25? Let us know what you think about Rachel’s thoughts in the comments below!