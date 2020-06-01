'ATX TV...From the Couch' Adds 'The Good Lord Bird' 

If you're a TV fan, you're going to have plenty of panels to enjoy virtually this weekend.

The programming for ATX Television Festival's virtual event, "ATX TV...from the Couch," from June 5-7, keeps growing, and on Monday, it added to its lineup from Showtime. In the middle of the festival is the Saturday Night marquee event, at 8pm CT, with a sneak peek and Q&A for the new series The Good Lord Bird. Star and executive producer Ethan Hawke, author and executive producer James McBride, and star Joshua Caleb Johnson are confirmed to participate.

The drama, based on McBride's National Book Award winning novel, is told from Johnson's character's point of view. Onion is a fictional enslaved boy who becomes part of Brown's family of abolitionist soldiers during Bleeding Kansas and eventually part of the 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry. As the logline notes, "Brown's raid failed to initiate the slave revolt he intended, but was an event that hastened the Civil War." The series premieres on Sunday, August 9 at 10/9c.

The Good Lord Bird panel joins Showtime's previously announced conversation with the filmmaker of Outcry. Showtime President of Entertainment Jana Winograde will also be part of "Channel Changers: a Conversation with TV's Presidents." That panel, with studio, network, and streaming Presidents, examines the current and future state of TV, production, and leadership in the industry.

"'Pivoting to virtual,' the phrase of the last few months, has come with many difficulties and rewards, but what has kept us going is the unwavering support from partners during this challenging time," Caitlin McFarland, Co Founder of ATX TV Festival, said. "Showtime has risen above and beyond to help us not only survive but truly excel in this new frontier. We've been looking forward to The Good Lord Bird for months and cannot wait to share a sneak peek with our community for ATX TV...from the Couch!"

"It's fantastic to partner with ATX TV in reigniting the festival circuit, even if it has to originate from the place we experience television the most — our living rooms!" Winograde added. "We are eager, especially now, to connect with audiences wherever they may be, whether that be through our programming or through the great panels at ATX. Showtime has so many exciting things happening, both on screen and behind the scenes, and I look forward to sharing our insights and our content during this unprecedented time."

As was previously announced, "ATX TV...from the Couch" will include programming for The Mandalorian, Scrubs, Cougar Town, The Bold Type, Nancy Drew, New Amsterdam, P-Valley, Legendary, Search Party, Justified, One Chicago, Psych, One Day at a Time, and Little Fires Everywhere. Additionally, there will be "Showrunners: State of the Union," "The Pivot," "Celebrating Authentic Stories" with Latinx creators, "Inside the Writers Zoom Room," A Conversation on Mental Health & Addiction Storylines, A Conversation on Voter Suppression & Election Year Issues, "Torchlighters" with female creatives and executives, and "The End" panels

You can register for "ATX TV...from the Couch" here.

"ATX TV...from the Couch," June 5-7