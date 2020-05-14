'ATX TV...From the Couch' Announces First Panels: 'New Amsterdam,' 'Scrubs' & More

Like other events, ATX was canceled for the summer, but you can still get your TV fix ... right from home!

As previously announced, ATX Television Festival is hosting the virtual "ATX TV...From the Couch" from June 5-7, and we now know the first wave of programming. There will be panels with the creatives and casts of The Bold Type, New Amsterdam, Nancy Drew, the upcoming P-Valley, and reunions for Scrubs and Cougar Town.

Plus, there will be conversations about physical and mental health, election year issues, Latinx representation, and creating during a pandemic. And there will be events such as TV trivia and a music showcase. It will be streaming free on ATX's official YouTube channel, and viewers will be able to donate to organizations providing COVID-19 relief regionally and nationally.

The Bold Type's panel will include an early look at the June 11 summer premiere. On hand for the conversation are Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, and showrunner and executive producer Wendy Straker-Hauser.

New Amsterdam's will address using fiction to handle important conversations about health and healthcare access in underserved communities, as well as how recent storylines about heart health and hospital care are relevant now. Ryan Eggold, Jocko Sims, director and executive producer Peter Horton, writer and executive producer David Foster, writer and consulting producer Erika Green Swafford, and an American Heart Association representative will participate.

Nancy Drew's panel is timed with the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the character's literary debut and will dive into the sleuth's pop culture significance across different mediums. Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, creator and executive producer Noga Landau, and showrunner and executive producer Melinda Hsu Taylor are confirmed so far.

Starz is releasing a first look at the new summer drama P-Valley before a conversation with the cast and creatives about the series set in and around a strip club in the Mississippi Delta.

Cougar Town's Busy Philipps and Christa Miller and Scrubs' Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and creator Bill Lawrence will be on hand for virtual reunions. (They will also be in-person at the 2021 festival.)

Sarah Aubrey (Head of Original Content, HBO Max), Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta (Co-Presidents, Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment), and Tina Perry (President, OWN) will be part of "Channel Changers: A Conversation with TV's Presidents" about the state of the industry, their personal and professional philosophies, and the importance of inclusivity.

Showrunner, executive producer, director and actor Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time), creator, showrunner, executive producer, and director Tanya Saracho (Vida), creator, executive producer, and director Steven Canals (Pose), and creator and executive producer Ilana Peña (Diary of a Future President) will lead the "Celebrating Authentic Stories" panel about celebrating and pushing for positive Latinx representation.

HBO Max EVP of Original Drama Joey Chavez and other panelists will be part of "The Pivot," about continuing to create in unprecedented circumstances.

Stay tuned for more programming announcements in the coming weeks from Disney+, HBO Max, HBO, CBS Television Studios, FX Networks, AMC Networks, and Peacock.

You can register for "ATX TV...from the Couch" here.

"ATX TV...from the Couch," June 5-7