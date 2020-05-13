First Look at the 'Tiger Slam' Doc on Golf Channel (VIDEO)

Twenty years ago, Tiger Woods was on a tear.

In an awe-inspiring 10-month span from June 2000 through April 2001, Woods won all four major tournaments — the U.S. Open, the British Open, the PGA Championship and the Masters — in what became known as the Tiger Slam.

Golf Channel and Golf Films chronicle Woods' unprecedented feat in the documentary film Tiger Slam, premiering Sunday, May 24, at 8/7c and presented with limited commercial interruption on Golf Channel.

Check out this exclusive first look at the film:

The film features insight and reflections from those closest to Woods during his historic run, including caddie Steve Williams and swing instructor Butch Harmon, plus sports media personalities, golf greats and Woods' competitors. Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire) narrates.

"[Woods] was — at that point – very clearly the singular force in sports," says former Golf Channel reporter and current ESPN host Scott Van Pelt. There was nothing that was his equal.”

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus recalls, “I had never played with Tiger in a tournament before [the 2000 PGA Championship], and I said, 'Man, it’s time to pass the baton. This guy’s really good.'"

Tiger Slam, Sunday, May 24, 8/7c, Golf Channel