U.S. Open 2025 TV Schedule on USA Network, NBC & Peacock

Ryan Berenz
Comments
Bryson DeChambeau, U.S. Open
Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The USGA’s U.S. Open Championship tees off with golf fans still buzzing from Rory McIlroy’s unforgettable triumph at the Masters in April and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler‘s dominant win at the PGA Championship last month.

From June 12-15, the world’s best descend on Pennsylvania’s Oakmont Country Club, known for its brutal rough, lightning-fast greens and punishing layout.

McIlroy, seeking his second U.S. Open title, will be among the favorites, but he’ll have to fend off a deep field, including defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (pictured above), who’s seeking his third national championship win.

DeChambeau’s victory at Pinehurst last year reasserted his status as one of the game’s most formidable forces, pairing power with a sharpened short game.

Other top U.S. Open contenders include Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Swedish sensation Ludvig Äberg.

NBC Sports presents exclusive coverage across NBC, USA Network and Peacock. The U.S. Open digital feeds will be available on usopen.com, the USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV and DirecTV.

Nearly 25 hours of U.S. Open All-Access on Peacock brings viewers more golf in one feed and also provides Sky UK’s coverage as a dedicated stream on Saturday and Sunday. Exclusive to Peacock, multiview coverage allows fans to watch all three daily Featured Groups simultaneously.

2025 U.S. Open Golf TV Schedule on NBC Sports

All Times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, June 12
First Round: 6:30a/5:30a c, USA Network; 5/4c, Peacock

Friday, June 13
Second Round: 6:30a/5:30a c, Peacock; 1/noon c, NBC & Peacock; 7/6c, Peacock

Saturday, June 14
Third Round: 10a/9a c, USA Network; noon/11a c, NBC & Peacock

Sunday, June 15
Final Round: 9a/8a c, USA Network; noon/11a c, NBC & Peacock

PGA Golf

US Open

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler




