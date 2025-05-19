First Celebrities Playing in the 2025 American Century Championship Announced

The first wave of sports luminaries and A-list celebrities playing in this year’s American Century Championship includes NFL MVPs, Pro Football Hall of Famers, Baseball Hall of Famers, legendary comedians and TV personalities, and many others.

The most fun and entertaining golf event of the year is back at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of Lake Tahoe July 11-13.

Fan favorites who’ve made early commitments to the event include Charles Barkley, three-time champion Tony Romo, Travis and Jason Kelce, NFL star Aaron Rodgers (pictured above at last year’s tournament), SNL‘s Colin Jost, actor Miles Teller, actor/comedian Ray Romano, comedian Nate Bargatze and Larry the Cable Guy.

Actor-singer Jack Wagner and NFL great Jim McMahon, the only two celebs to have played in the tournament every year since its inception, will be back to extend their streak.

Playing for the first time this year are NFL quarterback Sam Darnold and sportscaster Rich Eisen.

Other NFL stars entered into the championship include 2024 MVP Josh Allen, Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield, Davante Adams, Kyle Juszczyk, Adam Thielen, Trevor Lawrence, Matt Ryan and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Pro Football Hall of Famers in the field include Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson, Tim Brown, Brian Urlacher, DeMarcus Ware and Dwight Freeney.

Defending champion and two-time winner Mardy Fish will return to defend his title, along with World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, former NHL star Joe Pavelski, Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz, former Boston Red Sox pitcher Derek Lowe and Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen. Retired MLB stars include Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, Hall-of-Famer Joe Mauer, Kevin Millar, Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley.

Additional player commitments will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the championship.

Since 1990, the American Century Championship has donated nearly $8 million to charity and nonprofit organizations.

NBC Sports coverage will be streamed live on Peacock, NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports App.

How to Watch the 2025 American Century Championship

All times Eastern/Central.

Friday, July 11

4/3c: First Round, Peacock (Live)

8/7c: First Round, Golf Channel

Saturday, July 12

2:30/1:30c: Second Round, NBC & Peacock (Live)

Sunday, July 13

2:30/1:30c: Final Round, NBC & Peacock (Live)