'Big Break' Is Back on Golf Channel and GolfPass

While live golf tournament play will have to wait, fans can binge on Big Break, one of the most popular programs in Golf Channel history, beginning Friday.

The golf skills competition series that launched in 2003 and ran for 23 seasons is coming back to Golf Channel for Big Break Mondays, and is available on the membership streaming service GolfPass beginning on Friday, March 27.

GolfPass is celebrating the return of Big Break with an offer to access its vast library of premium entertainment and instructional videos for free through a complimentary two-month trial of the newly launched GolfPass Video membership.

GolfPass Video features the first Big Break season, Big Break II: Las Vegas and Big Break III: Ladies Only.

Big Break Monday begins March 30 on Golf Channel with a full-season marathon of Big Break II: Las Vegas starting at 7am ET and running through 6pm ET. The final three episodes of the season begin airing at 8pm ET. After taking Masters week off, Big Break Monday resumes April 13 with Big Break Sandals Resorts. Full schedule below.

“Big Break was a groundbreaking show for Golf Channel and gave so many pros an avenue to display their talents and showcase their personalities," says cohost Tom Abbott. "When I began hosting Big Break it was already 12 seasons old. I knew it was popular, but I was overwhelmed with the fanbase the show had created and the pure fun and enjoyment people got from watching it unfold.”

“I have so many fond memories from hosting the show," Abbott adds. We had a lot of laughs, saw amazing golf shots, got to know inspiring characters and developed some iconic challenges that tested all parts of the players’ games. It was a wonderful time in my career.”

Big Break Mondays on Golf Channel

Full season marathons air from 7am-6pm ET and 8-11pm ET.

March 30: Big Break II: Las Vegas

April 13: Big Break Sandals Resorts

April 20: Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe

April 27: Big Break Prince Edward Island

May 4: Big Break III: Ladies Only