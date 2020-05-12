The CW Orders 'Kung Fu' & 'Republic of Sarah' to Series

The CW is adding a couple more shows to its 2020-2021 lineup.

The network has ordered Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah straight to series. They join two more new series already ordered for next season — Superman & Lois and Walker — as well as 13 returning ones.

Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, Kung Fu follows a young Chinese-American woman who leaves college for a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China after suffering a quarter-life crisis. "But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice...all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her," the logline teases.

Written by Christina M. Kim, it stars Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Gwendoline Yeo, and Tzi Ma. Kim will also executive produce with Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter. Co-executive producer Hanelle Culpepper will also direct.

In The Republic of Sarah, written by Jeffrey Paul King, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper uses an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence when a greedy mining company tries to destroy her town. Then it's up to Sarah to lead a young group of misfits in establishing their own country from scratch.

It stars Stella Baker, Nia Holloway, Luke Mitchell, Izabella Alvarez, Hope Lauren, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, and Megan Follows. King serves as executive producer alongside Marc Webb, Mark Martin, Fulwell 73's Jeff Grosvenor and Leo Pearlman, and Kat Candler. Candler will also direct.

The CW previously renewed Batwoman, Nancy Drew, All American, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico, and Supergirl.

The network also acquired Coroner, Dead Pixels, Swamp Thing, and Tell Me a Story.