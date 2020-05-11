'Swamp Thing,' 'Tell Me a Story' & More Head to The CW

Knowing our need for content is thirstier than an #FitFam Instagram account, The CW has just made some moves to make sure we have something new (or at least new-ish) to watch as we head into the 857th week of Quaran2020.

The net announced today that they have acquired four scripted series for broadcast and its free ad-supported streaming platforms, including the one and only season of Swamp Thing from the DC Universe digital platform and both installments of CBS All Access' Tell Me a Story.

Tell Me a Story, the underrated anthology from Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries), upends beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark psychological thrillers set in modern times. The first edition was a New York City-based tale that turned “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into a subversive yarn about grief, revenge and murder featuring Paul Wesley (TVD), Danielle Campbell (The Originals), James Wolk (Watchmen) and a mind-blowingly low-key Kim Cattrall.

Wesley and Campbell returned for the second season, which was a mashup of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Cinderella” set in the Nashville music scene. His costars included Carrie-Ann Moss (The Matrix), Odette Annable (Supergirl) and Matt Lauria (Kingdom).

Swamp Thing, while short-lived, was one of the scariest efforts we've seen on the small screen lately, with Teen Wolf's Crystal Reed as Dr. Abby Arcane, a scientist who uncovers a horrifying truth while digging into what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana. The series also stars Virginia Madsen (Candyman), Derek Mears (The Flash) and Jennifer Beals (The L Word). It was executive produced by The Conjuring franchise team of James Wan, Gary Dauberman and Michael Clear, along with Mark Verheiden (Ash Vs. Evil Dead) and Len Weisman (the Underworld series, Lucifer).

In addition, The CW will be airing the Canadian import Coroner, described as "a character driven one-hour drama" about Dr. Jenny Cooper (Ballers' Serinda Swan), a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. Her team includes a rules-breaking homicide detective (Roger Cross, 24) and a pathologist played by Lovell Adams-Gray (last seen on the CW as a young Barack Obama on Legends of Tomorrow). FYI: Our Matt Roush weighed in on this series moving to the States almost a year ago.

And finally, for the Anglophiles, there's Dead Pixels, a half-hour British comedy from BBC Studios. Created by Succession's Jon Brown, this one is about a group of friends (Alexa Davies of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Will Merrick of Poldark, and Sargon Yelda from C.B. Strike) who are obsessed with the online fantasy game “Kingdom Scrolls.” Each episode is split equally between the characters’ not-always-awesome real lives and their computer-animated misadventures online.

Premiere dates and times will be announced later.