Renewed TV Shows 2020: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

As we kick off the 2020 TV season, we have plenty of new series to look forward to — but what about our favorite shows already in-season or on hiatus?

Don't worry, we've got you covered. Scroll down to find out which of your favorite shows have already been renewed for this year across cable, premium channels, and streaming services.

Read on below and keep checking back as we get more news on renewals! (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)

ABC

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 7

Wheel of Fortune, through 2022

Jeopardy!, through 2022

Grey's Anatomy, Season 17

Station 19, Season 2

The Bachelor, Season 24

The Bachelorette, Season 16

Amazon

Hanna, Season 2

Homecoming, Season 2

Bosch, Season 6

The Expanse, Season 5

Carnival Row, Season 2

Modern Love, Season 2

Lord of the Rings, Season 2

AMC

The Walking Dead, Season 11

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 6

NOS4A2, Season 2

Apple TV+

Dickinson, Season 2

For All Mankind, Season 2

The Morning Show, Season 2

See, Season 2

12 Shows Making Us Excited for 2020 (VIDEO) Get ready for a landmark year for TV: Shonda Rhimes' Netflix deal, Cate Blanchett and Al Pacino's shows, and Patrick Stewart returns.

BBC America

Killing Eve, Season 3

McMafia, Season 2

BET

Boomerang, Season 2

American Soul, Season 2

CBS

Mom, Season 8

Dr. Phil, through 2023

Survivor, Season 40

MacGyver, Season 4

Man with a Plan, Season 4

Blood & Treasure, Season 2

Love Island, Season 2

CBS All Access

The Good Fight, Season 4

The Twilight Zone, Season 2

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 3

Why Women Kill, Season 2

Star Trek: Picard, Season 2

Cinemax

Strike Back, Season 7 (final season)

Comedy Central

The Other Two, Season 2

Corporate, Season 3 (final season)

South Park, Seasons 24, 25 and 26

The CW

In the Dark, Season 2

Roswell, New Mexico, Season 2

The 100, Season 7 (final season)

The Outpost, Season 3

Disney+

The Mandalorian, Season 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 2

Fox

Hell's Kitchen, Seasons 19 & 20

The Simpsons, Season 32

Bless the Harts, Season 2

Freeform

grown-ish, Season 3

The Bold Type, Season 4

FX

Mayans MC, Season 3

Pose, Season 3

Atlanta, Seasons 3 & 4

Better Things, Season 4

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 2

Archer, Season 11

Snowfall, Season 4

Hallmark Channel

Good Witch, Season 6

When Calls the Heart, Season 7

HBO

Insecure, Season 4

My Brilliant Friend, Season 2

Westworld, Season 3

Barry, Season 3

High Maintenance, Season 4

Gentleman Jack, Season 2

Euphoria, Season 2

Los Espookys, Season 2

Succession, Season 3

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2

History

Project Blue Book, Season 2

Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 4

Future Man, Season 3 (final season)

Shrill, Season 2

Ramy, Season 2

PEN15, Season 2

The Orville, Season 3

MTV

Wild 'N Out, Seasons 14, 15, & 16

National Geographic

Genius: Aretha Franklin, Season 3

NBC

Good Girls, Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 7

Days of Our Lives, Season 56

Ellen's Game of Games, Season 3

Blindspot, Season 5 (final season)

World of Dance, Season 4

America's Got Talent: The Champions, Season 2

Songland, Season 2

Netflix

Russian Doll, Season 2

Lucifer, Season 5 (final season)

On My Block, Season 3

After Life, Season 2

The Umbrella Academy, Season 2

Sex Education, Season 2

F Is for Family, Season 4

Grace and Frankie, Seasons 6 & 7 (final season)

The Crown, Season 4

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Seasons 3 & 4

The Ranch, Season 4

Narcos: Mexico, Season 2

Ozark, Season 3

Ugly Delicious, Season 2

Altered Carbon, Season 2

Dead to Me, Season 2

The Society, Season 2

Trinkets, Season 2 (final season)

Mr. Iglesias, Season 2

Family Reunion, Season 2

GLOW, Season 4 (final season)

Dear White People, Season 4 (final season)

Another Life, Season 2

The Witcher, Season 2

Raising Dion, Season 2

Nickelodeon

SpongeBob SquarePants, Season 13

OWN

Queen Sugar, Season 5

Paramount Network

Yellowstone, Season 3

Pop TV

Schitt's Creek, Season 6 (final season)

Florida Girls, Season 2

Showtime

Black Monday, Season 2

The Chi, Season 3

Billions, Season 5

City on a Hill, Season 2

Desus & Mero, Season 2

Shudder

Creepshow, Season 2

Starz

American Gods, Season 3

Outlander, Seasons 5 & 6

Vida, Season 3

What Are Your 2020 TV Resolutions? Here Are 13 of Ours (PHOTOS) Forget getting more sleep or Marie Kondo'ing that closet. The new decade is for getting your TV life in line!

Syfy

The Magicians, Season 5

Wynonna Earp, Season 4

TBS

The Misery Index, Season 2

TNT

Claws, Season 4 (final season)

TV Land

Younger, Season 7

USA

Miz & Mrs., Season 2

Queen of the South, Season 5