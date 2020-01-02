Renewed TV Shows 2020: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
As we kick off the 2020 TV season, we have plenty of new series to look forward to — but what about our favorite shows already in-season or on hiatus?
Don't worry, we've got you covered. Scroll down to find out which of your favorite shows have already been renewed for this year across cable, premium channels, and streaming services.
Read on below and keep checking back as we get more news on renewals! (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)
ABC
Bachelor in Paradise, Season 7
Wheel of Fortune, through 2022
Jeopardy!, through 2022
Grey's Anatomy, Season 17
Station 19, Season 2
The Bachelor, Season 24
The Bachelorette, Season 16
Amazon
Hanna, Season 2
Homecoming, Season 2
Bosch, Season 6
The Expanse, Season 5
Carnival Row, Season 2
Modern Love, Season 2
Lord of the Rings, Season 2
AMC
The Walking Dead, Season 11
Fear the Walking Dead, Season 6
NOS4A2, Season 2
Apple TV+
Dickinson, Season 2
For All Mankind, Season 2
The Morning Show, Season 2
See, Season 2
BBC America
Killing Eve, Season 3
McMafia, Season 2
BET
Boomerang, Season 2
American Soul, Season 2
CBS
Mom, Season 8
Dr. Phil, through 2023
Survivor, Season 40
MacGyver, Season 4
Man with a Plan, Season 4
Blood & Treasure, Season 2
Love Island, Season 2
CBS All Access
The Good Fight, Season 4
The Twilight Zone, Season 2
Star Trek: Discovery, Season 3
Why Women Kill, Season 2
Star Trek: Picard, Season 2
Cinemax
Strike Back, Season 7 (final season)
Comedy Central
The Other Two, Season 2
Corporate, Season 3 (final season)
South Park, Seasons 24, 25 and 26
The CW
In the Dark, Season 2
Roswell, New Mexico, Season 2
The 100, Season 7 (final season)
The Outpost, Season 3
Disney+
The Mandalorian, Season 2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 2
Fox
Hell's Kitchen, Seasons 19 & 20
The Simpsons, Season 32
Bless the Harts, Season 2
Freeform
grown-ish, Season 3
The Bold Type, Season 4
FX
Mayans MC, Season 3
Pose, Season 3
Atlanta, Seasons 3 & 4
Better Things, Season 4
What We Do in the Shadows, Season 2
Archer, Season 11
Snowfall, Season 4
Hallmark Channel
Good Witch, Season 6
When Calls the Heart, Season 7
HBO
Insecure, Season 4
My Brilliant Friend, Season 2
Westworld, Season 3
Barry, Season 3
High Maintenance, Season 4
Gentleman Jack, Season 2
Euphoria, Season 2
Los Espookys, Season 2
Succession, Season 3
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2
History
Project Blue Book, Season 2
Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale, Season 4
Future Man, Season 3 (final season)
Shrill, Season 2
Ramy, Season 2
PEN15, Season 2
The Orville, Season 3
MTV
Wild 'N Out, Seasons 14, 15, & 16
National Geographic
Genius: Aretha Franklin, Season 3
NBC
Good Girls, Season 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 7
Days of Our Lives, Season 56
Ellen's Game of Games, Season 3
Blindspot, Season 5 (final season)
World of Dance, Season 4
America's Got Talent: The Champions, Season 2
Songland, Season 2
Netflix
Russian Doll, Season 2
Lucifer, Season 5 (final season)
On My Block, Season 3
After Life, Season 2
The Umbrella Academy, Season 2
Sex Education, Season 2
F Is for Family, Season 4
Grace and Frankie, Seasons 6 & 7 (final season)
The Crown, Season 4
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Seasons 3 & 4
The Ranch, Season 4
Narcos: Mexico, Season 2
Ozark, Season 3
Ugly Delicious, Season 2
Altered Carbon, Season 2
Dead to Me, Season 2
The Society, Season 2
Trinkets, Season 2 (final season)
Mr. Iglesias, Season 2
Family Reunion, Season 2
GLOW, Season 4 (final season)
Dear White People, Season 4 (final season)
Another Life, Season 2
The Witcher, Season 2
Raising Dion, Season 2
Nickelodeon
SpongeBob SquarePants, Season 13
OWN
Queen Sugar, Season 5
Paramount Network
Yellowstone, Season 3
Pop TV
Schitt's Creek, Season 6 (final season)
Florida Girls, Season 2
Showtime
Black Monday, Season 2
The Chi, Season 3
Billions, Season 5
City on a Hill, Season 2
Desus & Mero, Season 2
Shudder
Creepshow, Season 2
Starz
American Gods, Season 3
Outlander, Seasons 5 & 6
Vida, Season 3
Syfy
The Magicians, Season 5
Wynonna Earp, Season 4
TBS
The Misery Index, Season 2
TNT
Claws, Season 4 (final season)
TV Land
Younger, Season 7
USA
Miz & Mrs., Season 2
Queen of the South, Season 5