Matt McGorry Returns to 'HTGAWM' as Asher in Series Finale Deleted Scene (VIDEO)

Asher's (Matt McGorry) back in the How to Get Away With Murder series finale — sort of.

Creator Peter Nowalk shared a scene that didn't make it into the final cut of Thursday's 43-minute series finale. "Thank you Matt for bringing heart, laughter, & one-of-a-kind dance moves to all of us," he wrote in the post with the video.

In McGorry's final scene as Asher, Connor (Jack Falahee) wakes up when he hears a noise downstairs and finds his dead(?) friend in the kitchen. "I'm sorry. This was the FBI's plan to surprise Annalise in court," Asher explains. "They faked your death?" Connor asks, surprised.

Then Asher finds what he's been looking for: the statue. "I knew Michaela stole it," he says. Why does he want it? Watch the clip below to see what happens next and what's really going on in this scene.

Deleted scene alert: We only had 43 minutes for our final, so here's @MattMcGorry in his final #HTGAWM scene. Thank you Matt for bringing heart, laughter, & one-of-a-kind dance moves to all of us. pic.twitter.com/VEpsEX7wtW — Pete Nowalk (@petenowalk) May 11, 2020

In the ABC drama's series finale, "Stay," Annalise (Viola Davis) finds out about a surprise witness — looks like Laurel (Karla Souza) wasn't the only one — that could mean trouble for her case. Plus, Connor tries to convince the K3 to stick to a new plan, Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) are in trouble because of a lie, and we finally find out who killed Annalise.

Nowalk previously warned TV Insider that "not everyone is going to get a happy ending."

