'How to Get Away With Murder' Won't Have a Happy Ending for Everyone

The mystery drama rewinds for its last six episodes.

"I wanted to bring the show full circle in terms of 'why did this all start?'" says How to Get Away With Murder creator Peter Nowalk.

Why, for example, did Pennsylvania governor Lynne Birkhead (Laura Innes) and attorney Xavier Castillo (Gerardo Celasco) want to take down shady but powerful law professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis)? "Is there anyone else they've been working with?" he asks.

Expect lots of "satisfying" answers, he says, starting with who really killed FBI mole Asher (Matt McGorry) — a crime for which his former friends Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee, above left) were arrested — and whether an on-the-run Annalise reaches her destination.

"Not everyone," says Nowalk, "is going to get a happy ending."

