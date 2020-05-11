'Orphan Black' Cast Sets Virtual Reunion for 2-Episode Table Read (VIDEO)

Clone Club is together again!

The cast of Orphan Black has set a virtual reunion with a table reading of two episodes of the 2013-17 BBC America sci-fi series about a woman who discovers she's a clone. The reading of Episodes 6 and 7 from the first season will stream on the show's official Facebook page on Sunday, May 17, at 3/2c. The event is timed to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month and the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia. The reunion will also encourage viewers to support awareness efforts of CenterLink and Sistering, two charities that aid women and the LGBTQ communities.

Participating in the table read are: Tatiana Maslany (Alison, Cosima, Sarah, and Helena), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Mrs. S), Jordan Gavaris (Felix), Kristian Bruun (Donnie), Kevin Hanchard (Detective Art Bell), Dylan Bruce (Paul), Evelyne Brochu (Dr. Delphine Cormier), Josh Vokey (Scott), Michael Mando (Vic), Inga Cadranel (Detective Angela DeAngelis), Eric Johnson (Chad Norris), Natalie Lisinska (Ainsley), and Kathryn Alexandre (acting double). Joining the cast are co-creators Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, executive producer Kerry Appleyard, writer Will Pascoe, and co-producer Mackenzie Donaldson.

Watch the cast announce the event — and reintroduce themselves as their characters — in the teaser below. Plus, check out new behind the scenes photos from the two episodes above and below.

"Kristian Bruun and I started talking about the idea of doing an OB reunion back when everything had shut down. We wanted to show love to Clone Club and help raise some money for people who are disproportionately affected during this difficult time," Emmy-winner Maslany said in a statement. "We chose two charities, CenterLink and Sistering Toronto. CenterLink supports over 250 LGBTQ community centers across the world. Our LGBTQ fans have always been deeply important to us. Sistering Toronto helps at risk, socially isolated women and trans people in Toronto, who are certainly in dire need right now of support, resources, and healthcare."

"In addition to raising funds, we hope that we can bring some joy to the fans, something intimate just for them, make them feel connected to the Clone Club community even if we're all far apart. Going back to first season for some nostalgia and iconic moments," she continued. "All of the cast and producers and writers did a zoom chat the other day to discuss things and none of us wanted to hang up. Our show was always about family and community and sestrahood, so bringing us all back together for this just felt right."

See Also Quiz: Which Orphan Black LEDA Clone Are You? Every wonder which Clone Club personality fits yours? Take our quiz to find out!

Orphan Black aired five seasons from 2013 to 2017. Maslany's Sarah was introduced to the truth about herself and the world of clones after witnessing a woman who looked just like her step in front of a train. After assuming Beth's identity, life got very, very complicated (and Maslany took on quite a few more roles).

Fans can stream the two episodes — "Variations Under Domestication" and "Parts Developed in an Unusual Manner" — for free, without authentication, on BBCAmerica.com and the BBC America app for the next two weeks. (The entire series is streaming with authentication and on Video On Demand.)

If you need a reminder of what happened in these two episodes, check out the loglines below:

Season 1 Episode 6, "Variations Under Domestication": Sarah's hunt for answers is interrupted by a trip to the suburbs. Alison's paranoia has boiled over, putting all the Orphans at risk. But when Sarah, Alison and Beth's worlds dangerously collide, Sarah must decide who to trust with her secret.

Season 1 Episode 7, "Parts Developed In An Unusual Manner": With Paul missing, Sarah is forced to confront the conspiracy head on. But when Paul learns Sarah has kept essential information from him, the fragile trust between them threatens to shatter. Meanwhile, Cosima grows closer to Delphine and the dangerously fascinating Dr. Leekie.

Orphan Black Table Read, Sunday, May 17, 3/2c, Facebook