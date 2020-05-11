Netflix Sets '13 Reasons Why' Final Season Premiere Date (VIDEO)

If the date announcement for 13 Reasons Why's final season is any indication, it's going to be a very emotional 10 episodes.

Netflix revealed Monday that the drama will return for its fourth and final season on Friday, June 5. Prepare to return to Liberty High School one last time with the video (set to Lord Huron's "The Night We Met") below. It offers a look at wrapping the series, the cast getting emotional during and after a table read, behind-the-scenes on set, and more.

According to the streaming service, Season 4 sees the seniors getting ready for graduation. "But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever," the logline teases. Will it answer all the burning questions we have, like what comes next after the reveal of who really killed Bryce?

The final season stars Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman, Tyler Barnhardt, Austin Aaron, Inde Navarrette, RJ Brown, Steven Weber, Brenda Strong, Amy Hargreaves, Josh Hamilton, Mark Pellegrino, and Jan Luis Castellanos. Gary Sinise has joined the cast as adolescent and family therapist Dr. Ellman.

The Netflix drama was created by Brian Yorkey, who serves as an executive producer with Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Joy Gorman.

13 Reasons Why, Season 4, Friday, June 5, Netflix