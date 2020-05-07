First Look at 'The 100' Season 7: New Threats, Same Problems (VIDEO)

It's nice to know that some things don't change? It might be good to keep that in mind when watching the first look at the final season of The 100.

"I used to think fighting is what we do," Clarke (Eliza Taylor) says. "Now, I worry that fighting is what we are." Based on this teaser, the previous six seasons, and what's likely coming in the final episodes of the series, she's not exactly wrong.

Even if they want to change that, it won't be easy. After all, the promo below shows more fighting, death, and new threats coming their way. As Indra (Adina Porter) puts it, "new world, same problems."

If you can't wait to see more from Season 7, you're in luck. Creator Jason Rothenberg posted the new opening title sequence on Twitter on May 1. Watch that below.

Who wants to see our last ever NEW OPENING TITLE SEQUENCE?!! #The100 #May20th pic.twitter.com/7rb22EbLYj — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) May 1, 2020

The seventh season will also include a backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff. While there had been some speculation about the title "Anaconda," Rothenberg has clarified that is only for the episode, not the possible series. It will take place 97 years before The 100 and follow the survivors on the ground after the nuclear apocalypse. Get ready to meet a bunch of new characters.

The 100, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Wednesday, May 20, 8/7c, The CW