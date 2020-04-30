Is 'Bachelor's Hannah Ann Dating NFL Player Mason Rudolph Post-Peter Weber Split?

Following her dramatic split from ex-fiancé Peter Weber, it looks like Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss has moved on with a new man.

The reality star was spotted spending time with NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph on Wednesday, April 29 in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the Season 24 contestant and Pittsburgh Steeler have been seen out together three times and appear to be a couple. “They very much seemed lovey-dovey. He even opened her car door,” a source shared.

Though Hannah has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, she did recently reveal she’s in a “quarantine fling” while on former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast earlier this month.

She told Kaitlyn that she and this mystery man had a “FaceTime date,” but that she wasn’t ready to jump into another relationship so fresh off of her breakup.

“I’m not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while. I’m just getting to know different people, as much as I can, virtually, during quarantine,” she shared. “It’s weird because I got off the show, I was engaged. Then I was single, but I couldn’t go out, couldn’t go on a date or really text anyone because people would know I wasn’t engaged [anymore]. And then after the show, we go straight into being quarantined. I’m like, oh my gosh, my dating life is so dull.”

Hannah’s short-lived engagement to Peter ended after it was revealed he still had feelings for Madison Prewett earlier this year.