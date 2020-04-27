11 Must-See 'American Idol' Moments From First Home Performances (VIDEO)

American Idol resumed its third season on ABC as the live shows began broadcasting from the homes of this year's Top 20.

Along with the performers, Idol's judges — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones all chimed in remotely offering constructive criticism, insight and more to the participants.The biggest question viewers likely had going in was, how will the show's at-home broadcast work?

Below, we're rounding up some of the evening's best numbers which were executed with the help of the show's team, band, and backup vocalists, as contestants were sent lighting and sound equipment in addition to wardrobe.

Competing for a spot in the Top 10, which will be determined after this latest installment, listen to these must-see performances. And don't miss more Idol fun as the show continues over the next three weeks on ABC.

Arthur Gunn sings "Lovin' Machine"

Francisco Martin performs "Teenage Dream"

Kimmy Gabriela sings "Leave Me Lonely"

See Also Ryan Seacrest Gives a Sneak Peek at 'American Idol' Live Shows From Home (VIDEO) Seacrest managed to dig up the original 'Idol' desk shared by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson during the show's early days.

Jonny West performs "What a Wonderful World"

Just Sam sings "Believe"

Louis Knight performs "If the World Was Ending"

Julia Gargano sings "Human"

Franklin Boone performs "Everybody Wants to Rule the World"

Cyniah Elise sings "Warrior"

Dylan James performs "Let It Be Me"

Sophia James sings "Burning"

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC