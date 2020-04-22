Ryan Seacrest Gives a Sneak Peek at 'American Idol' Live Shows From Home (VIDEO)

As American Idol gears up for its remaining episodes, all broadcast remotely from the houses of the contestants, judges, mentor, and host, Ryan Seacrest is sharing a sneak peek.

On Wednesday, the longtime host of the singing competition shared a video to his social media pages, offering a look at his home setup where he'll emcee the festivities. As previously teased, Seacrest planned to dig up the original American Idol desk used during the show's Fox run, and it appears he's made good on that promise.

In the video, Seacrest reveals the set piece had been stored in his garage, and was the original desk shared by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson during Idol's early days. The piece of memorabilia will play an integral role in the remaining four episodes of the season.

As previously revealed, the Top 20 will perform for a spot in the Top 10 which will continue to be whittled down until one singer remains. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and mentor Bobby Bones also join Seacrest in the broadcast as participants compete from across the country in various locations.

Check out the video sneak peek above and don't miss American Idol's live shows when they begin this Sunday on ABC.

American Idol, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC