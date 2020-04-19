11 Must-See Performances From 'One World: Together at Home' (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Celine Dion One World Together at Home
Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen

On Saturday, April 18 Global Citizen brought the world together for one epic social distance-minded concert with One World: Together at Home.

Featuring performances from today's biggest artists ranging from Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez all the way to legendary acts such as Elton John and the Rolling Stones. In an event that was broadcasted across various networks among which were ABC, NBC and CBS, One World: Together at Home highlighted the efforts being made by healthcare workers on the frontlines of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Whether it was the touching collaborations or creative ways in which some artists approached the task of performing with limited resources, we're rounding up some of the evening's must-see moments, below.

Lady Gaga sings "Smile"

John Legend and Sam Smith perform "Stand By Me"

Lizzo sings "A Change Is Gonna Come"

Keith Urban performs "Higher Love"

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes sing "What a Wonderful World"

Kacey Musgraves performs "Rainbow"

The Rolling Stones perform "You Can't Always Get What You Want"

Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang & John Legend perform "The Prayer"

Stevie Wonder sings "Lean On Me"

Jennifer Lopez performs "People"

Elton John sings "I'm Still Standing"