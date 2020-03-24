What Your Favorite Shows Are Doing to Help in the Coronavirus Crisis

As people practice social distancing, it's also a time to help those who are less fortunate as this coronavirus crisis unfolds. In an effort to help, some shows are offering assistance in the form of charitable contributions and different initiatives.

Below, we're rounding up the shows that are doing something to help others in this time of need.

Series EP, director, writer and co-creator, Ryan Murphy is lending assistance by donating medical supplies that were meant to be show props for Season 3 of the hit to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. "On my FX series POSE, one of our regular sets and locations is a hospital where in Season 3 (spoiler) Blanca works as an AIDS/HIV counselor," Murphy wrote alongside an Instagram post of featuring an image of the supplies. "Today we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the Covid outbreak. Let’s all keep giving when and where and how we can," he continued.

Fox's new forthcoming series starring Kim Cattrall may not be medically based, but the show is donating five pallets of goods from their set in New Orleans. The goods are being divided between "Community Kitchen" and "Nola Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group." Items donated range from cleaning supplies like bleach, antibacterial wipes, and multipurpose cleaners, toiletries such as mouthwash, toilet paper and soap as well as food including rice, pasta, water and coffee, and baby products such as wipes diapers and food.

The cast of the Fox medical drama has put together a call-to-action, asking viewers and people alike to donate any unused masks to local hospitals in their area. Check out their video message in the clip below.

Since taping segments from home, host Jimmy Fallon has plugged various charities through The Tonight Show ranging from "Broadway Cares" and "No Kid Hungry" to "Save the Children." Along with these charities, various celebrity guests who appear via Zoom and video chat also promote the causes.

ABC's medical dramas are also lending a helping hand by donating materials from set to healthcare workers on the frontlines, which Good Morning America highlighted. Below, Grey's star Ellen Pompeo shares her appreciation for the nurses, doctors and other medical professionals fighting against the virus.

Jocko Sims, star of NBC's medical drama, revealed on Twitter that the show has donated many of their onset props to nearby hospitals in a tweet, writing, "We at @NbcNewAmsterdam have donated all of our protective gear (masks, glove etc.) to hospitals & healthcare workers. Thank you to all who helped to make this happen, and thank you to the healthcare workers around the world for being #superheroes during this crisis. #newamsterdam."