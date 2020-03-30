12 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America' Highlights (VIDEO)

Fox's iHeart Living Room Concert for America brought together some of music's biggest names for one of the most unique concert experiences on television to date.

Performing live from their living rooms, artists such as organizer Elton John, Demi Lovato, the Backstreet Boys, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw and so many more came together through music for viewers. Also recognizing the people on the front lines of the coronavirus battle, the show aimed to raise money for imperative charities. Below, see some of the highlights of the night.

The Backstreet Boys perform "I Want It That Way"

The beloved boy band managed to pull off a showstopping ensemble performance despite not being together, showing off some moves and their families during their turn in the spotlight.

Alicia Keys sings "Underdog"

The artist sang her tune by the piano, displaying her strong vocals and skill with the instrument for a beautiful performance.

Sam Smith performs "How Do You Sleep?"

The British performer took an a cappella approach to his song during his turn on-screen.

How Will TV Networks Handle Coronavirus Shutdowns? The 2007–2008 WGA Strike Holds Clues The writers' strike 12 years ago pales in comparison to the current crisis, but it hints at how networks might fill the airwaves.

Billie Eilish and Finneas sing "Bad Guy"

The siblings teamed up for a simple version of her smash hit as they lounged on the couch together.

Mariah Carrey performs "Always Be My Baby"

The superstar streamed her performance from a private in-home studio with the accompaniment of musicians and backup singers.

H.E.R. sings "Keep Holding On"

This newer artist gave a strong performance from the couch along with her guitar.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform "My Oh My"

Social distancing together, this couple shared the living room "stage" together as they collaborated on a version of her song.

Demi Lovato sings "Skyscraper"

The songstress revisited her uplifting tune in this uncertain time when it was her turn to perform. Her vocals were displayed alongside images of barren streets in the midst of the ongoing health crisis.

Tim McGraw performs "Something Like That"

With the help of one of his daughters, McGraw filmed his segment poolside and was joined by musicians who taped their own segments that played alongside his vocals.

Billie Joe Armstrong sings "Boulevard of Broken Dreams"

The Green Day frontman went solo for his performance of the band's song, breaking a few times as his dogs distracted from behind the camera.

Dave Grohl performs "My Hero"

The Foo Fighters lead singer took a solo approach like Armstrong, using only a microphone, guitar and his voice to deliver a deep performance.

Lizzo and Elton John Look to the Future

While neither artist gave a full performance, they did speak to one another about hope, unity and optimism for the future.

Below, see how viewers reacted to the evening's lineup.

Backstreet Boys(now Backstreet Dads 😝😝) singing "I want it that way" from their various homes. It's beautiful 😃😃#iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/UOcBM9f1e8 — Mr Gump (@AYO_FAD) March 30, 2020

Me after watching mariahs performance at #iHeartConcertonFOX knowing she did what she needs to do pic.twitter.com/Pae9KXJ73H — khoi (@KhoiXBui) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus Shuts Down TV Production: Which Shows Are Affected? (PHOTOS) From One Chicago to 'Outlander' and 'Grey's,' learn which shows may have short seasons and which had already wrapped.

Mariah Carey is my favorite perfomace! Great show 💓#iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/MObqBZ8ECT — Gaga’s illusion 💓 (@FameMonsterNYC) March 30, 2020

Excuse my sniffles, but that was beautiful! #iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/BzLfSYWBKL — DOROTHY A KARSAY (@dakster21) March 30, 2020