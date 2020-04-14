Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez & More Join 'One World: Together at Home' Lineup

From FX's 'Pose' and ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy' to Fox's 'The Resident.'
Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham.
Also slated to appear during the event are previously announced stars Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.
No Saturday plans? We’ve got you covered. Tune in on April 18 at 2 p.m. ET to join a digital livestream with some of the world’s top artists to support global response efforts to COVID-19. Learn how you can watch here: https://t.co/QMSMOngS2hpic.twitter.com/68KnI9fOgB
Before the broadcast event airs, there will be a six-hour streamed event which will feature performances from even more artists and appearances from other celebrities. The digital stream will be available to view on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.
The broadcast special will air Saturday, April 18 at 8/7c on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, the event will be viewable on BBC One when it runs Sunday, April 19, and other broadcasters abroad include AXS TV, beIn Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE. The digital stream begins at 2/1c.
Don't miss out on the global event — tune in to see your favorite stars come together from their homes to support health care workers and more causes connected to the ongoing health crisis.
One World: Together at Home, Broadcast, 8/7c, ABC, NBC, CBS, The CW & more (check your local listings)