Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez & More Join 'One World: Together at Home' Lineup

Global Citizen announced a new list of stars set to appear in their global broadcast special One World: Together at Home which will air across various networks.

The event — in support of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic being led by the World Health Organization — is being curated in collaboration with superstar Lady Gaga. Among the latest talents joining the event hosted by The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show's Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live's Jimmy Kimmel are as follows:

Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham.

Also slated to appear during the event are previously announced stars Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

No Saturday plans? We’ve got you covered. Tune in on April 18 at 2 p.m. ET to join a digital livestream with some of the world’s top artists to support global response efforts to COVID-19. Learn how you can watch here: https://t.co/QMSMOngS2h pic.twitter.com/68KnI9fOgB — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

Before the broadcast event airs, there will be a six-hour streamed event which will feature performances from even more artists and appearances from other celebrities. The digital stream will be available to view on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.