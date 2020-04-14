Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez & More Join 'One World: Together at Home' Lineup

Meaghan Darwish
Jennifer Lopez Oprah Winfrey Taylor Swift
Global Citizen announced a new list of stars set to appear in their global broadcast special One World: Together at Home which will air across various networks.

The event — in support of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic being led by the World Health Organization — is being curated in collaboration with superstar Lady Gaga. Among the latest talents joining the event hosted by The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show's Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live's Jimmy Kimmel are as follows:

Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham.

Also slated to appear during the event are previously announced stars Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

Before the broadcast event airs, there will be a six-hour streamed event which will feature performances from even more artists and appearances from other celebrities. The digital stream will be available to view on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

The broadcast special will air Saturday, April 18 at 8/7c on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, the event will be viewable on BBC One when it runs Sunday, April 19, and other broadcasters abroad include AXS TV, beIn Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE. The digital stream begins at 2/1c.

Don't miss out on the global event — tune in to see your favorite stars come together from their homes to support health care workers and more causes connected to the ongoing health crisis.

One World: Together at Home, Broadcast, 8/7c, ABC, NBC, CBS, The CW & more (check your local listings)