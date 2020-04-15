Everything to Know About 'The Disney Family Singalong' Special on ABC

ABC is putting on quite the celebration for viewers at home with their special Disney Family Singalong hosted by American Idol's Ryan Seacrest.

The nationwide singalong event airing Thursday, April 16 will broadcast for one hour and include a slew of famous faces singing beloved Disney tunes. Among some superstar singers, fan-favorite Disney stars have also signed on to perform.

The stars who are set to appear are as follows:

Seacrest, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner. Joining in on an epic performance of "We're All in This Together" are Kenny Ortega along with cast members from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: the Musical: The Series, Zombies and more.

Among these names are Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D’Amelio, and Dixie D’Amelio. Additional surprise appearances are scheduled as well, along with James Monroe Iglehart who along with the Broadway Company of Aladdin will perform "Friend Like Me."

These stars join a previously unveiled roster that includes Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos and more.

The event will feature a vocal warm up by Chenoweth and include a special introduction by Fanning as performances carry on through the evening. Viewers will be guided through the lyrics by an animated character, aiding in the singalong.

Brought to viewers by T-Mobile and State Farm, the special will also air PSAs with talent from across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness for Feeding America, a charity aiding in eradicating hunger during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below is the musical lineup:

"A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

"A Spoonful of Sugar" – Little Big Town

"Be Our Guest" – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" – Christina Aguilera

"Colors of the Wind" – Tori Kelly

"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" – Thomas Rhett

"Friend Like Me" – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney's Aladdin

"Gaston" – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

"How Far I'll Go" – Auliʻi Cravalho

"I Won't Say I'm In Love" – Ariana Grande

"I Wan'na Be Like You" – Darren Criss

"I'll Make a Man Out of You" – Donny Osmond

"It's a Small World" – John Stamos

"Let It Go" – Amber Riley

"The Bare Necessities" – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

"Under the Sea" – Jordan Fisher

"You've Got a Friend in Me" – Josh Groban

"We're All in This Together" – Kenny Ortega with friend from High School Musical, The Descendants, High Schoool Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and more

The Disney Family Singalong, Thursday, April 16, 9/8c, ABC