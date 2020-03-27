Disney Channel Stars Want Fans to Know 'We're All In This Together' (VIDEO)

Disney Channel announced Friday, March 27 that it would begin airing new interstitial messages from some of the network's fan-favorite stars as a way to reassure young viewers in the current coronavirus crisis. The series includes 35 Disney Channel stars who filmed their own segments from home revealing how they're staying positive in this uncertain time.

Whether it's by staying active with exercise, creating music, or spending time with family, the stars try to uplift the kids tuning in while they're staying home. Designed to demonstrate for viewers between the ages of 6 and 14 that they're not alone in this experience, Disney has branded these messages as #WAITT or "We're All in this Together."

Stars from Bunk'd, Just Roll With It, Coop & Cami Ask the World, Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, Zombies 2, and Raven's Home, as well as the upcoming movie Upside Down Magic, offer words of comfort in the special segments.

Among the talent included are Raphael Alejandro, Suzi Barrett, Paxton Booth, Issac Ryan Brown, Will Buie Jr., Kylie Cantrall, Coco Christo, Meg Donnelly, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Scarlett Estevez, Callan Farris, Kaylin Hayman, Carla Jeffrey, Pearce Joza, Sky Katz, Chandler Kinney, Ava Kolker, Dakota Lotus, Mallory James Mahoney, Milo Manheime, Ariel Martin, Miranda May, Jason Maybaum, Ramon Reed, Ruth Righi, Navia Robinson, Kylie Russell, Olivia Sanabia, Shelby Simmons, Trevor Tordjman, Albert Tsai, Ruby Rose Turner, Annaliese van der Pol, Tobie Windham, Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong, Elie Samouhi and Max Torina.

Many of the stars mentioned above appear in the interstitial embedded below. Don't miss them air live on Disney Channel and on Disney Channel's Youtube. And don't forget, we're in this together!