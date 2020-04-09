Netflix Announces 'Tiger King' After Show Hosted by Joel McHale (VIDEO)

If you've been watching Tiger King on Netflix and are yearning for more, you're in luck.

The streaming service announced that an after show, hosted by Joel McHale, will be released on Sunday, April 12. "There's a documentary series on Netflix called Tiger King. I highly recommend watching all seven episodes," he says in the teaser for the newest installment. "I talk to a lot of people involved in the project... to see what's happened in their lives since the release of the series. It's eye opening and hopefully funny."

The after show will feature new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkham, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. Jeff Lowe previously teased that another episode would be coming.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness dropped on Netflix on March 20. It follows mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer Joe Exotic, who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo, and drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders, who all share a passion for big cats and the status and attention their dangerous menageries reap. But things take a dark turn when animal activist Carole Baskin, who owns a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, leading to a rivalry and ultimately Joe's arrest for a murder-for-hire plot.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

The Tiger King and I, Premiere, Sunday, April 12, Netflix