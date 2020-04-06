'Tiger King's Jeff Lowe Teases Netflix 'Is Adding One More Episode' (VIDEO)

Netflix's popular docuseries Tiger King is reportedly getting an extra episode if Jeff Lowe's word can be taken for it.

One of the show's many subjects, Lowe was depicted as the conman who managed to assume ownership of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park or, as seen in the show, the G.W. Zoo. Currently streaming seven installments, the title has become a Netflix phenomenon as quarantined viewers keep tuning in.

Following the story of the zoo's former owner, Joe Exotic and his arch-nemesis Big Cat Rescue's Carole Baskin, Tiger King depicts their wild tale which includes a years-long feud, murder-for-hire, polyamory, missing spouses and much more. Needless to say, it's catnip for the "cool cats and kittens" tuning in.

In a video message sent to L.A. Dodger Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney from a mutual friend, Christie Dishner, Lowe and his wife Lauren revealed that Netflix was set to film one more episode that would likely air as early as next week.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

"Thank you for watching our show," Lowe addressed the Turners in the clip before adding the big reveal. "Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week, they're filming here tomorrow," Lowe continued to say in the clip that was posted on April 4.

Does that mean new Tiger King could be here as soon as April 10? Only time will tell as we're sure the streaming service will likely announce the episode's arrival, but for fans of the true-crime docuseries, it gives something for them to look forward to.

Let us know what you think about Lowe's announcement and whether you're looking forward to another episode of Tiger King.

Tiger King, Streaming now, Netflix