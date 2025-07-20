Joe Exotic Claims New Documentary Will Tell the ‘Real Story’ Behind ‘Tiger King’

Dan Clarendon
Comments
ID JOE EXOTIC TIGERS-LIES AND COVERUP WITH TIGER CUB
Conveyor edia/Investigation Discovery

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

 More

Joseph Maldonado, known professionally as Joe Exotic, says a new documentary about the Tiger King story is coming to Prime Video. And that might be news to Prime Video.

A post shared on Maldonado’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 19, teases a documentary titled Tiger King: Truth Exposed. (Or Tiger King: Truth Exposed: Joe Exotic’s Story. Or Joe Exotic’s Story: Tiger King: Truth Exposed: Fraud, Rape & Sex Trafficking. The formatting of the text makes it hard to tell title from subtitle from tagline.)

“Coming September 2025, only [on] Amazon Prime. The real story about the people in Tiger King. Never-before-seen footage, interviews from the people that [weren’t] paid to lie on Netflix. You don’t want to miss this,” the caption on the post reads, with fellow Tiger King star John Reinke tagged and pictured alongside Maldonado.

If the key art — showing a snarling tiger rising above a barbed-wire fence, as seen below — smacks of artificiality, refer to the “AI” watermark atop the Prime logo in the lower-right corner.

Plus, a search for “Tiger King,” “Truth Exposed,” and “Prime Video” yields no announcement from Amazon as of the time of this writing.

Joe Exotic's 'Tiger King: Truth Exposed' Instagram post

Joseph Maldonado/Instagram

Unsurprisingly, Instagram commenters aren’t convinced this is a real documentary project.

“Is this real?” one commenter asked.

“No,” another replied.

Joe Exotic, Who Wants a Trump Pardon, Reacts to Todd & Julie Chrisley News
Related

Joe Exotic, Who Wants a Trump Pardon, Reacts to Todd & Julie Chrisley News

The announcement on Maldonado’s Instagram account did get some users excited, however. “Can’t wait for this,” one commenter wrote.

“I’ll definitely watch that! Can’t wait for the truth to finally get out there,” someone else said.

In 2019, Maldonado was found guilty of hiring two men to kill rival Carole Baskin — another Tiger King subject — and crimes related to the animals in his Oklahoma zoo operation. He’s now serving a 21-year prison sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, and lost an appeal for a new case after the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled against him on July 9, according to The Oklahoman.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness - Netflix

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness where to stream

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Joe Exotic




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Win McNamee/Getty Images); Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
1
Conan O’Brien Shares Unexpected Item in Donald Trump’s Pocket in 1997 on ‘Late Night’
Genevieve Gorder, Mario Lopez, and Jennie Garth
2
10 Forgotten HGTV Shows: ‘Man Land,’ ‘Mom Caves’ & More
Cynthia Watros — 'General Hospital'
3
‘General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Showcases Nina’s Vulnerability With Sonny & Others
Stephen Colbert hosting 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on July 17, 2025
4
12 ‘Late Show’ Moments Proving Stephen Colbert Can’t Be Replaced
Rosie O'Donnell, Donald Trump
5
Rosie O’Donnell Slams Trump for Celebrating ‘Late Show’ Cancellation