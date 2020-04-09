'Saturday Night Live' Returns This Weekend With a New Episode

After weeks without any new episodes due to stay-at-home orders in New York City and across the country, NBC's long-running and beloved sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live will return with a new installment on Saturday, April 11.

Remotely produced, this episode will feature fresh content for fans to enjoy, all created by the SNL cast and crew from the safety of their homes. The episode will include a "Weekend Update" segment and other clips from SNL cast members.

No word on whether any celebrity guests or musical acts will participate — the show's most recent planned host and musical guest, John Krasinski and Dua Lipa, were scrapped when production shut down.

The last live installment was hosted by Daniel Craig on March 7 as he promoted the now-rescheduled James Bond film No Time to Die. He was joined by The Weeknd who served as the week's musical guest.

Before this new content was announced, a re-run of John Mulaney's February 29 episode was slated to run. At this time, NBC hasn't announced whether they plan to continue producing remote episodes beyond this one.

Created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. Stay tuned to see what happens when SNL returns this weekend.

Saturday Night Live Returns, Saturday, April 11, 11:30/10:30c, NBC